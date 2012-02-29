(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed India-based Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Private
Limited's (JEKPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. JEKPL's INR7,250m long-term
bank loan (increased from INR4,000m) has also been affirmed at
'Fitch BBB-(ind)'.
The ratings reflect potential support from the Jubilant
Bhartia Group (JBG) and JEKPL's strong strategic linkages with
its ultimate parent - Jubilant Enpro Private Limited (JEPL,
'Fitch BBB- (ind)'/Stable).
Fitch notes JEKPL's proven crude oil reserves - which are
under commercial production - and low off-take risks due to a
large supply deficit of crude oil in India.
JEKPL's financial leverage (total adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDA) deteriorated to 10x in FY11 (financial
year ending March) from 8.9x in FY10 due to an increase in its
total debt to INR5,028.9m from INR4,028.9m, respectively. The
increase in debt was for funding an increase in its oil
production capacity at Kharsang and Manipur field and expenses
of JEPL's other subsidiaries. These subsidiaries are engaged in
the oil and gas exploration and development and are yet to reach
production.
Fitch notes that there are inherent uncertainties associated
with the oil and gas exploration and production industry,
including those surrounding the industry's regulatory
environment in India.
JEKPL reported revenues of INR565.5m in FY11, up 6.6% yoy,
with an EBITDA margin of 69.8% (FY10: 78.7%). However, funds
from operations remained negative in FY11 due to an increase in
interest outflow for servicing loans raised by JEKPL to support
other JEPL subsidiaries.
Negative rating action may result from weakening of support
from JBG and a downgrade of JEPL's ratings. However, any upgrade
of JEPL's ratings, along with its continued strong ties with
JEKPL, will be positive for the ratings.
JEKPL holds 25% participating interest (PI) in the
oil-producing Kharsang field. The remainder is held by Geopetrol
International Inc. (25%), Oil India Limited (40%) and GeoEnpro
Petroleum Limited (GEPL, 10% - operator of the field). JEKPL
also holds 17% PI in two Manipur blocks, with the balance PI
held by other JEPL subsidiaries. JEPL holds JBG's interests in
energy businesses through its overseas subsidiary - Jubilant
Energy N.V.