(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Jubilant FoodWorks Limited's (JFL) 'Fitch A-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage, and the instruments ratings have been withdrawn as they have been paid in full. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JFL.

Rating actions on JFL:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable; rating withdrawn

- INR850m term loans: 'Fitch A-(ind)'; rating withdrawn

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'; ratings withdrawn

Contacts:

Primary Analyst

Chandan Sharma

Analyst

+91 11 43567256

Fitch Ratings India Pvt Ltd

6th Floor Prakashdeep Building

7 Tolstoy Marg, Connaught Place

New Delhi 110001, India

Secondary Analyst

Ashish Upadhyay

Associate Director

+91 11 43567245

Committee Chairperson

Rakesh Valecha

Senior Director

+91 22 40001740

Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: + 91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Shivani Sundralingam, Singapore, Tel: + 65 6796 7215, Email: shivani.sundralingam@fitchratings.com.