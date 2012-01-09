(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited's (JFL) 'Fitch A-(ind)'
National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook. A full rating
breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.
The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no
longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage, and
the instruments ratings have been withdrawn as they have been
paid in full. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of JFL.
Rating actions on JFL:
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable; rating
withdrawn
- INR850m term loans: 'Fitch A-(ind)'; rating withdrawn
- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch
A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'; ratings withdrawn
