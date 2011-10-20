(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- K-REIT owns good quality assets, has a solid market
position in Singapore, and an intermediate financial risk
profile.
-- The trust's limited geographic diversity and increased
concentration of tenants from financial institutions temper
these strengths.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit
rating and our 'axA' ASEAN scale rating to K-REIT.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that K-REIT
will reduce its leverage to 40% or below in one to two years.
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 20, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its
'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axA' ASEAN scale
rating to K-REIT Asia (K-REIT), a Singapore-based commercial
real-estate investment trust. The outlook is stable.
"The rating on K-REIT reflects our opinion of the real
estate investment trust's good-quality assets, solid market
position in the Singapore commercial space, and an intermediate
financial risk profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Wee Khim Loy. "K-REIT's limited geographic diversity--with 93.1%
of its assets located in Singapore--and an increased
concentration of tenants from financial institutions temper
these strengths."
K-REIT's unencumbered asset base of about Singapore dollar
(S$) 3.1 billion and stable cash flow from long-dated leases
support its financial risk profile.
"In our view, K-REIT's proposed acquisition of a majority
87.5% stake in Ocean Financial Centre (OFC) from its parent
Keppel Land Ltd. (not rated) will enhance its business risk
profile," said Ms. Loy.
The acquisition will double the value of K-REIT's property
portfolio to S$5.9 billion by the end of 2011. Given that OFC is
less than a year old, the average age of K-REIT's property
portfolio will improve to 4.4 years from 5.9 years (without
OFC). Moreover, 92.6% of K-REIT's Singapore-based assets
(previously 88.3%) will be located in the Raffles Place and
Marina Bay precincts. We believe the S$170 million guaranteed
rental support from Keppel Land till Dec. 31, 2016, will support
K-REIT's business risk profile even if the trust is unable to
achieve satisfactory leasing of the remaining OFC space.
"We believe K-REIT's financial risk profile will weaken
after it acquires OFC," said Ms. Loy. "In our base-case
scenario, we expect the trust's leverage (ratio of adjusted
total debt to property portfolio value) to rise to about 42% by
the end of 2011. We, however, expect the ratio to decline to
less than 40% in the next one to two years and be in line with
our expectations for the 'BBB' rating."
In the unlikely event that the acquisition is not completed,
we assess that the rating on K-REIT will be unchanged. The
trust's leverage in the next one to two years is likely to
remain within our expectation for the 'BBB' rating. Moreover,
its property portfolio has a long lease expiry profile, with a
high occupancy rate of 98%. This reinforces K-REIT's cash flow
stability.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that K-REIT will
reduce its leverage to 40% or less in one to two years after the
OFC acquisition. The outlook takes into account our expectation
that K-REIT will maintain the good quality of its property
portfolio, intermediate financial risk profile, and adequate
liquidity.
We could lower the rating if the valuation of K-REIT's
property portfolio declines, interest rates rise, or rental
income falls, such that its FFO-interest cover weakens to less
than 3x or leverage exceeds 40% on a sustained basis.
We may raise the rating if K-REIT further augments cash flow
by:
-- Expanding its asset base into high-quality office
properties;
-- Diversifying its asset portfolio geographically; and
-- Having more conservative financial policies, such that
FFO-interest coverage exceeds 5x, or leverage falls below 30% on
a sustained basis.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June
21, 2011
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008