-- K-REIT owns good quality assets, has a solid market position in Singapore, and an intermediate financial risk profile.

-- The trust's limited geographic diversity and increased concentration of tenants from financial institutions temper these strengths.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'axA' ASEAN scale rating to K-REIT.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that K-REIT will reduce its leverage to 40% or below in one to two years.

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axA' ASEAN scale rating to K-REIT Asia (K-REIT), a Singapore-based commercial real-estate investment trust. The outlook is stable.

"The rating on K-REIT reflects our opinion of the real estate investment trust's good-quality assets, solid market position in the Singapore commercial space, and an intermediate financial risk profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Wee Khim Loy. "K-REIT's limited geographic diversity--with 93.1% of its assets located in Singapore--and an increased concentration of tenants from financial institutions temper these strengths."

K-REIT's unencumbered asset base of about Singapore dollar (S$) 3.1 billion and stable cash flow from long-dated leases support its financial risk profile.

"In our view, K-REIT's proposed acquisition of a majority 87.5% stake in Ocean Financial Centre (OFC) from its parent Keppel Land Ltd. (not rated) will enhance its business risk profile," said Ms. Loy.

The acquisition will double the value of K-REIT's property portfolio to S$5.9 billion by the end of 2011. Given that OFC is less than a year old, the average age of K-REIT's property portfolio will improve to 4.4 years from 5.9 years (without OFC). Moreover, 92.6% of K-REIT's Singapore-based assets (previously 88.3%) will be located in the Raffles Place and Marina Bay precincts. We believe the S$170 million guaranteed rental support from Keppel Land till Dec. 31, 2016, will support K-REIT's business risk profile even if the trust is unable to achieve satisfactory leasing of the remaining OFC space.

"We believe K-REIT's financial risk profile will weaken after it acquires OFC," said Ms. Loy. "In our base-case scenario, we expect the trust's leverage (ratio of adjusted total debt to property portfolio value) to rise to about 42% by the end of 2011. We, however, expect the ratio to decline to less than 40% in the next one to two years and be in line with our expectations for the 'BBB' rating."

In the unlikely event that the acquisition is not completed, we assess that the rating on K-REIT will be unchanged. The trust's leverage in the next one to two years is likely to remain within our expectation for the 'BBB' rating. Moreover, its property portfolio has a long lease expiry profile, with a high occupancy rate of 98%. This reinforces K-REIT's cash flow stability.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that K-REIT will reduce its leverage to 40% or less in one to two years after the OFC acquisition. The outlook takes into account our expectation that K-REIT will maintain the good quality of its property portfolio, intermediate financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity.

We could lower the rating if the valuation of K-REIT's property portfolio declines, interest rates rise, or rental income falls, such that its FFO-interest cover weakens to less than 3x or leverage exceeds 40% on a sustained basis.

We may raise the rating if K-REIT further augments cash flow by:

-- Expanding its asset base into high-quality office properties;

-- Diversifying its asset portfolio geographically; and

-- Having more conservative financial policies, such that FFO-interest coverage exceeds 5x, or leverage falls below 30% on a sustained basis.

