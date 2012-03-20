(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Higher debt and weaker margins will keep Kaisa's
financial risk profile weak for the rating category.
-- We are revising the rating outlook on the China-based
property developer to negative from stable.
-- We are affirming the 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating on the company.
-- We are raising the issue rating on Kaisa's existing
senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B'.
Rating Action
On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised the rating outlook on China-based real estate developer
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. to negative from stable. We also
affirmed the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and lowered
the Greater China credit scale rating on the company to 'cnBB-'
from 'cnBB'. At the same time, we raised the issue rating on
Kaisa's existing outstanding senior notes to 'B+' from 'B' and
affirmed the 'cnBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on the
notes.
Rationale
We revised the outlook to reflect our view that Kaisa's
financial strength will remain weak, as reflected in
deteriorating credit ratios in 2011, due to higher borrowings
and weaker-than-expected development margins. At the end of
2011, Kaisa's debt-to-EBITDA ratio and EBITDA interest coverage
both breached our downgrade triggers of 5.0x and 2.5x,
respectively. Nevertheless, in our base-case scenario, we expect
the company's credit ratios to improve in 2012, despite a weaker
operating environment.
We believe Kaisa will move further from the downgrade
triggers this year because we expect it to recognize revenue
from the delivery of properties sold in 2011, which increased
51% year over year. We expect Kaisa's EBITDA margins to hover
around 24% in 2012 compared with about 21% in 2011, and the
company to reduce its land acquisitions and other expenses to
maintain its borrowings at the same level as at the end of 2011.
In our base-case scenario, Kaisa's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
ratio will be modestly above 5x and EBITDA interest coverage
ratio will be slightly above 2x in 2012. These ratios could
deteriorate if property sales for 2012 decline from our base
case of about Chinese renmnibi (RMB) 15 billion.
In our view, Kaisa's significantly increased leverage and
higher interest expenses on its bonds will likely pressure cash
flows if property sales slip. The deepening correction in the
Chinese property market has increased this risk. We expect home
purchase restrictions to affect the sale of key projects for
2012, such as an urban redevelopment project in Shenzhen. In the
first two months of 2012, Kaisa's contract sales were RMB1.61
billion, or 9.7% of its full-year 2012 target. Contract sales
were RMB15.29 billion in 2011, partly due to the company's
aggressive pricing.
Kaisa's EBITDA margin for 2011 was materially lower than for
2010 due to a shift in the company's project mix toward projects
outside its home market. We believe Kaisa's EBITDA margin will
recover somewhat in 2012, but far from the level in 2010. We
expect pricing for new launches to reflect the deteriorated
market sentiment and increased price discounting from
competitors.
We view Kaisa's large and low-cost land bank and its
established market position in Shenzhen as rating strengths. The
company has made some progress in securing urban redevelopment
projects in Shenzhen and Guangdong. These projects have lower
capital intensity and higher profit margins than its other
projects.
We raised the issue rating by one notch because the company
has improved its debt structure by reducing the structural
subordination risk on its offshore debt. We expect the company
to maintain its priority debt to below 15% of total assets in
2012. The ratio was below this threshold in 2010 and 2011.
Liquidity
Kaisa's liquidity is "adequate", as defined under our
criteria. The company's debt issues in the past 12 months have
extended its debt maturity profile. It has limited refinancing
needs in the next one year, although we note the large bunching
of maturities in 2014-2015. Kaisa's liquidity is sensitive to
property sales.
We estimate that Kaisa's liquidity sources will exceed uses
by about 1.2x in 2012 based on the following major assumptions:
-- We expect the company to receive about RMB15
billion-RMB16 billion in cash from property sales in 2012.
-- Kaisa had an unrestricted cash balance of RMB3.9 billion
at the end of 2011.
-- We expect the company's cash uses for 2012 to include
RMB5 billion-RMB6 billion on construction, RMB3.2 billion on
capital expenditure, RMB1.4 billion in interest expenses, and
RMB2.1 billion for the repayment of onshore loans.
We understand that Kaisa has about RMB1.50 billion in
undrawn and uncommitted bank lines as of the end of 2011.
Nevertheless, the company's capacity to incur new debt is
limited, as it had breached certain incurrence financial
covenant on its offshore bond.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the weak outlook for Kaisa's
property sales and margins, which will continue to undermine the
company's business and financial risk profiles. We expect
Kaisa's credit ratios to remain somewhat weak and may not
improve to levels we expect for the current rating.
We may lower the rating if Kaisa's property sales or margins
are materially lower than our projections and the company's
borrowings increased materially further, such that its contract
sales are less than RMB15 billion in 2012 and EBITDA interest
coverage is below 2.5x.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Kaisa shows good
execution of its property sales in a difficult operating
environment and stabilizes its leverage and cash flow coverage.
This could happen if the company's property sales are at least
RMB16.5 billion, its EBITDA margin is above 25%, and its
debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays below 5x in 2012.