MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India's Kali BMH Systems Private Limited (Kali) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings are constrained by Kali's modest scale of
operations (revenues: INR369m in FY11 (end-March 2011), INR286m
in FY10), which limits its bargaining power with both its
suppliers and customers. The ratings are further constrained by
Kali's volatile margins (FY11: 22%, FY10: 12%) arising from
steel price changes, low EBITDA interest cover (FY11: 1.6x,
FY10: 2.3x), high customer concentration (86% of revenues comes
from top five customers).
Kali's gross interest expense includes INR4.8m of non-cash
expense - amortisation of debentures. As per the company, there
is no cash outflow in the near term due to these debentures
which are issued to the founders and are redeemable only in
2022. Although this provides some respite, the interest cover
after excluding the amortisation still remains low at 2.0x at
end-FY11.
The ratings are, however, supported by Kali's status of
being one of the core suppliers of pulleys and idlers to Larsen
& Toubro Ltd (L&T - one of India's largest engineering groups)
and its track record of over three years in supplying its
products to large mining/construction/port companies like
Neyveli Lignite, and Shapoorji Pallonji. The ratings further
benefit from reasonable revenue visibility with an order
pipeline of 1.1x of FY11 revenues and low financial leverage
(debt/EBITDA) of 3.5x in FY11 (FY10: 3.1x).
Kali completed its INR140m capex for capacity expansion in
FY10, and therefore has adequate operational capacity which
would allow it to grow its revenues without incurring
substantial capex in the near term. As a result, Fitch expects
additional cash flows from the new plant to reduce Kali's
financial leverage to below 3x by FY13.
Negative rating guidelines include Kali's inability to pass
on the volatility in steel prices to its customers or additional
debt-funded capex resulting in its debt/EBITDA exceeding 5x and
interest cover falling below 1.25x. Positive rating guidelines
include a sustainable EBITDA interest cover of over 2.0x and
financial leverage of below 3.0x.
Kali is a Kumbakonam-based manufacturer of pulleys, idlers,
and frames, which are used primarily in the conveyors. The
company operates two manufacturing facilities with a total
capacity of 150,000 idlers, 1,200 pulleys, and 60,000 frames.
Rating actions on Kali:
- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)';
Outlook Stable
- INR42.6m term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'
- INR120m combined limits: assigned at 'Fitch
BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR225m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at
'Fitch A4+(ind)'