(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kamakshi
Steels Private Limited (KSPL) a National Long-Term rating of
'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings are constrained by KSPL's modest scale of its
operations (revenue: INR397m in FY11 (financial year ending
March)) and a tight liquidity position as reflected in its high
(98%-99%) working capital utilisation during September 2011 to
February 2012.
The ratings are also constrained by Fitch's expectation that
KSPL's cash conversion cycle (FY11: 82 days, FY10: 71 days)
could be further stretched in the near term due to a fall in
supplier credit as the company intends to improve its margins.
This may lead to additional debt funding and a consequent
weakening of credit metrics. In FY11, net debt/EBITDA was 2.4x
and EBITDA interest coverage was 2.4x. Other rating constraints
include the absence of long-term contracts for purchase of raw
materials and low operating efficiency of its facilities.
The ratings are, however, supported by over two-decade-long
experience of KSPL's founders in steel trading as well as by the
company's strong revenue growth at a CAGR of 16.8% and stable
EBITDA of around 5.5% over FY09-FY11.
Negative rating action may result from a decline EBITDA
margins or a further worsening of cash conversion cycle leading
to net debt/EBITDA exceeding 6x and/or EBITDA interest cover
falling below 1.5x. Conversely, improved EBITDA margins or cash
conversion cycle leading to net debt/EBITDA below 4x and EBITDA
interest cover above 2.0x on a sustained basis may result in
positive rating action.
KSPL is a Vijayawada-based steel manufacturer, with a
re-rolling capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes per annum. The
company sells its products under the brand name - Vijay TMT
Rebars.
Rating actions on KSPL:
- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)';
Outlook Stable
- INR0.4m term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'
- INR65m fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch
BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR15m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at
'Fitch A4+(ind)' eels Private Limited (KSPL) a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'.