April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kamakshi Steels Private Limited (KSPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by KSPL's modest scale of its operations (revenue: INR397m in FY11 (financial year ending March)) and a tight liquidity position as reflected in its high (98%-99%) working capital utilisation during September 2011 to February 2012.

The ratings are also constrained by Fitch's expectation that KSPL's cash conversion cycle (FY11: 82 days, FY10: 71 days) could be further stretched in the near term due to a fall in supplier credit as the company intends to improve its margins. This may lead to additional debt funding and a consequent weakening of credit metrics. In FY11, net debt/EBITDA was 2.4x and EBITDA interest coverage was 2.4x. Other rating constraints include the absence of long-term contracts for purchase of raw materials and low operating efficiency of its facilities.

The ratings are, however, supported by over two-decade-long experience of KSPL's founders in steel trading as well as by the company's strong revenue growth at a CAGR of 16.8% and stable EBITDA of around 5.5% over FY09-FY11.

Negative rating action may result from a decline EBITDA margins or a further worsening of cash conversion cycle leading to net debt/EBITDA exceeding 6x and/or EBITDA interest cover falling below 1.5x. Conversely, improved EBITDA margins or cash conversion cycle leading to net debt/EBITDA below 4x and EBITDA interest cover above 2.0x on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

KSPL is a Vijayawada-based steel manufacturer, with a re-rolling capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes per annum. The company sells its products under the brand name - Vijay TMT Rebars.

Rating actions on KSPL:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR0.4m term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR65m fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR15m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'