CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 1-week high as Yellen boosts greenback

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3071, or 76.51 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 6 at C$1.3025 * Bond prices end lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches its highest since Feb. 3 at 1.793 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 14 The Canadian dollar posted a fresh one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil rose but gains were mostly reversed as testimo