Overview
-- We believe Kapiti's large capital program, along with
lower revenue projections in its latest Long-Term Plan, will
lead to a higher ratio of tax-supported debt than previously
expected. We also anticipate a period of high deficits after
capital spending.
-- The ratings continue to be supported by the very strong
institutional framework.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Kapiti Coast
District Council to 'A+' from 'AA-' and short-term rating to
'A-1' from 'A-1+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
council's debt will peak at 237% of revenue in fiscal 2014, and
thereafter stay below 230%.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term issuer credit rating on Kapiti Coast District
Council (KCDC) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. Consequently, we lowered the
short-term rating on KCDC to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The downgrade on KCDC reflects our view that the larger
capital program outlined in its recently released Long-Term Plan
(LTP) will lead to a worsening of its financial ratios.
Although the capital projects in the new LTP are largely
unchanged from the previous LTP, we believe the council's
decision to accelerate a number of big-scale projects will lead
to an earlier-than-expected increase in its net borrowing in the
current year until the fiscal year ending June 2016. Lower
revenues over the forecast period in the LTP are also projected
due to a weaker economic environment and slower growth in the
rate base. As a result, we project the tax-supported debt to
rise to 237% of revenue by fiscal 2014. This breaches the 190%
threshold that we had specified in our previous outlook
statement.
Likewise, we expect the large capital program to further
weaken the council's budgetary performance. In fiscal 2012, the
council's deficit after capital expenditure reached 33.5% of
revenue. Over the next two fiscal years, we forecast the deficit
to be in the range of 24% to 55% of revenue. We previously
expected the council to keep its deficits below 25%.
The ratings on KCDC continue to reflect our opinion of the
very strong institutional framework benefiting local governments
in New Zealand, the council's strong liquidity and positive
financial management, and zero exposure to Council Controlled
Organizations (CCO). Moderating these strengths are KCDC's very
heavy debt burden and a weak budgetary performance with moderate
fiscal flexibility.
Our views on the strength of the council's financial
management are somewhat diminished because of the accelerated
pace of its borrowings. Nonetheless, we assess it as "positive".
The New Zealand national framework sets international best
practices for its local governments. Despite KCDC's relative
small size, the council meets these standards, and, on
occasions, surpasses them; for example, the council engages in
long-term planning of up to 20 years, even though the central
mandate calls for 10 years. Its debt management has a strong
focus on intergenerational equity, and financial targets are
well-defined.
The council's high share of modifiable revenue offers some
revenue flexibility, in case it faces an extended period of
financial stress. More than 90% of Kapiti's revenues are deemed
modifiable. There are no statutory restrictions on the council
to increase rates, and we note that it has demonstrated some
political willingness to do so. The council does not have a
self-imposed rate-cap policy. However, its large share of
elderly population would dictate that affordability weighs
heavily on the council's considerations in any adjustments of
rates. In addition, the need to deliver an expanded
infrastructure program to match population growth constrains
KCDC's expenditure flexibility.
Notably, aside from the council's zero exposure to CCO, it
has no other known material contingent liabilities. This limits
potential unwelcome surprises to KCDC's fiscal position, in our
view.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on KCDC is 'A-1', reflecting our
positive view of the council's liquidity. Over the next 12
months, KCDC has NZ$13.5 million of principal repayment and
interest due. The council's cash on hand (NZ$1.35 million at end
August 2012), plus its NZ$65 million in unutilized committed
credit facilities, gives KCDC a very comfortable debt-servicing
coverage of close to 500%. The council's debt-maturity profile
is weighted toward longer-term borrowings. This further
mitigates short-term liquidity risks. Nevertheless, we note that
KCDC's rapid pace of debt accumulation will give rise to higher
debt-servicing needs, and inevitably will affect its liquidity
ratios.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
council's debt will peak at 237% of revenue in fiscal 2014, and
thereafter stay below 230%. Likewise, we envisage the council's
budgetary performance will improve from fiscal 2015 once major
capital projects are completed. Our estimates are based on the
council's projections in its latest LTP. The stable outlook on
the long-term rating extends up to two years.
The rating could come under pressure if the council's
budgetary performance deteriorates over a prolonged period, with
deficits above 25% of revenue after capital spending. Deficits
of such magnitude would not be sustainable if they become
structural in nature. This could happen if the council decides
to take on additional capital spending or if revenues are
significantly lower than projected.
There is limited upside to the ratings, given that KCDC is
set to increase debt rapidly over the next few years. An
improvement in the council's budgetary performance and reduced
debt levels would likely be the drivers for any positive rating
action in the medium to long term.
