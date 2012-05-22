DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
May 23Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Katy ISD (TX) $170 mln Unltd Tax Sch. Bldg. & Ref Bds, Ser. 2012-A, $37.8 mil. Var. Rate Unltd Tax Ref Bds, Ser. 2012-B, $115 mil. Var. Rate Unltd Tax Ref Bds, Ser. 2012-C; Aaa enh. rating assi
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.