Overview
-- Indonesia-based industrial estate developer KIJA has a
"weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk
profile.
-- The company's volatile cash flows and large capital
expenditure are tempered by the strong demand and prices for
industrial land.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating and 'axBB' ASEAN scale rating to KIJA. We are also
assigning our 'B+' issue rating to the company's proposed
guaranteed senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of healthy
sales and a timely commissioning of KIJA's power plant.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axBB'
ASEAN scale rating to Indonesia-based industrial estate
developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk. (KIJA). The outlook
is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating
on the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Jababeka
International B.V. KIJA and some of its subsidiaries guarantee
the notes.
The issue rating is subject to our review of the final
issuance documentation. Rationale The rating on KIJA reflects
the company's volatile cash flows, large capital expenditure for
greenfield infrastructure projects, and high project
concentration risk. KIJA's track record in developing and
managing large industrial estates, its large low-cost land bank,
and increasing recurring income temper these weaknesses. We
assess the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its
financial risk profile as "aggressive." KIJA's cash flows are
volatile because land sales are sensitive to economic cycles and
depend on foreign direct investments.
The company's single-project risk and keen competition from
other industrial estates in Cikarang exacerbate the volatility.
More than 50% of KIJA's revenues will continue to come from land
sales at its Jababeka industrial estate in Cikarang near Jakarta
for the next three to five years. The company's large low-cost
land bank should underpin its good profitability and sustain its
development pipeline for the next five years.
We expect KIJA's project concentration to remain high, even
though the company has started to develop new projects. KIJA
sold some parcels of land in its industrial estate in Cilegon.
It plans to develop a tourism project in Tanjung Lesung. In our
view, these projects are in the early stages of development and
will not contribute meaningfully to cash flows in the next 12
months. While KIJA's recurring income is modest, we expect it to
grow meaningfully once the company's Bekasi power plant is
commissioned.
We believe the plant will benefit from captive users and a
shortage of power generation capacity in its industrial estate.
We expect the plant to ramp up to full capacity from early 2013.
We estimate that KIJA's recurring income will increase to 48% of
consolidated revenue in 2013 from 21% in 2011. The plant has
mitigated the key operational and financial risks, in our
opinion. This is because the plant has secured 100% off-take
agreement with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)
(BB/Stable/--), a state-owned power utility, secured gas
supplies from two sources, and has a tariff structure that
allows for cost pass-through.
In our base-case scenario, we expect KIJA to generate
steady land sales on moderately higher land prices in 2012-2013
and benefit from the commissioning of the Bekasi power plant.
Margins will decline moderately due to contributions from the
power plant. We expect the company's total debt to increase due
to large capital expenditure on new projects resulting in
negative free cash flows.
We anticipate that KIJA will begin to develop another power
plant in Bekasi in 2013. KIJA's financial risk profile reflects
the company's short track record of managing its financials
consistently, which more than offsets its good projected credit
ratios in 2012-2013. We expect KIJA to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA
ratio of less than 3x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 4x
in 2013. Nevertheless, the company's history of debt
restructuring, its recent rapid growth driven by lumpy land
sales, and the management's untested appetite for expansion
weigh more heavily in our analysis.
KIJA develops and manages the matured Jababeka industrial
estate in Cikarang. The company's core business is the sale of
industrial land. It also provides ancillary estate management
services, such as water treatment to its tenants, most of which
are multinational corporations. Liquidity KIJA's liquidity is
"adequate," as defined in our criteria.
We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will
exceed its uses by about 20% in 2012 based on the following
major assumptions: -- Liquidity sources include a surplus of
cash and cash equivalents of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 15
billion-IDR20 billion and our projected funds from operations of
IDR500 billion-IDR510 billion. -- Liquidity uses include debt
maturities of IDR83 billion, and our projected capital
expenditure of about IDR350 billion, assuming KIJA can cut back
on uncommitted land acquisitions. -- We have not factored in the
proposed notes or an asset sale in our liquidity assessment. We
understand that the company is in discussions to dispose a stake
in its dry port business. -- We expect KIJA's net liquidity
sources to remain positive and expect the company to remain in
compliance with its covenants even if its EBITDA declines by
15%. -- KIJA's liquidity is sensitive to land sales, which we
have assumed at about 100 hectares annually over the next five
years. The company can sell more land to provide a buffer to its
liquidity, if needed. We believe KIJA has established some
relationships with banks to help it fund its capital expenditure
if the proposed notes issuance does not materialize in 2012.
Sufficient headroom exists in the covenants because we expect
the company's financial performance to continue to improve.
However, we would expect the company to cut back on capital
expenditure especially on its second power plant if the proposed
bond does not materialize. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KIJA complied
with covenants on its bank loans, especially the Bekasi power
project loan, which accounts for 65% of KIJA's total debt as of
May 31, 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our
expectation that KIJA will benefit from steady land sales at
good margins and that the company will fully commission its
power plant in the next 12 months. The outlook also factors in
the proposed bond and a refinance of a loan for the Bekasi power
project. We could lower the rating if: (1) KIJA deviates from
its core business and strategy; (2) the company makes
larger-than-expected debt-funded acquisitions; (3) the
commissioning of the Bekasi power plant is materially delayed
beyond our expectations; or (4) land sales are significantly
weaker than we expect, such that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is
more than 3.5x. Rating upside is limited in the next 12 months.
We may raise the rating if KIJA demonstrates consistent good
financial management, executes its strategy well, and operates
larger and more diverse assets. We could also upgrade the
company if its recurring income increases meaningfully and new
development projects reduce its dependence on the Jababeka
industrial estate.