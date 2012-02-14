(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB) proposed long-term senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an expected 'A+(exp)' rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD4bn shelf programme, last updated on 9 February 2012 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor have yet to be determined.

The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations, including repayment of maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is at the same level as KDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating which in turn is equalised with South Korea's sovereign rating, reflecting de facto solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as per Article 44, KDB Act. In addition, Fitch expects that, if and when the government sells down its stake in KDB Financial Group (KDBFG), the holding company of KDB, the issue will be protected by additional specific guarantee (for which the limit has yet to be set) by the government, if the redemption period (ie the original maturity) of the issue is one year or longer as per both Article 18-2 of the Act and the description of the notes in the prospectus supplement.

KDB has been trying to acquire a commercial bank since 2008 and to increase its retail deposits and branches. Furthermore, Fitch notes that in January 2012 the CEO of KDBFG reiterated its intention to undertake an IPO (of 10% stake) in 2012 as part of privatisation efforts. In this regard, the agency also notes that South Korea's government has excluded KDB/KDBFG from the list of public corporations in January 2012. Such a status change to a non-public entity has no immediate impact on its rating as the solvency guarantee has not changed.

KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and 100%-owned by the government through KDBFG. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that it is unlikely to complete the exercise in the foreseeable future. The bank had 68 branches with total assets of KRW153.1trn and negligible retail deposits at end-Q311.