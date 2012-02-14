(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB) proposed long-term
senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an expected 'A+(exp)'
rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing
USD4bn shelf programme, last updated on 9 February 2012 at the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor
have yet to be determined.
The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations,
including repayment of maturing debt and other obligations. The
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the information already received.
The expected rating is at the same level as KDB's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating which in turn is
equalised with South Korea's sovereign rating, reflecting de
facto solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as per
Article 44, KDB Act. In addition, Fitch expects that, if and
when the government sells down its stake in KDB Financial Group
(KDBFG), the holding company of KDB, the issue will be protected
by additional specific guarantee (for which the limit has yet to
be set) by the government, if the redemption period (ie the
original maturity) of the issue is one year or longer as per
both Article 18-2 of the Act and the description of the notes in
the prospectus supplement.
KDB has been trying to acquire a commercial bank since 2008
and to increase its retail deposits and branches. Furthermore,
Fitch notes that in January 2012 the CEO of KDBFG reiterated its
intention to undertake an IPO (of 10% stake) in 2012 as part of
privatisation efforts. In this regard, the agency also notes
that South Korea's government has excluded KDB/KDBFG from the
list of public corporations in January 2012. Such a status
change to a non-public entity has no immediate impact on its
rating as the solvency guarantee has not changed.
KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and
100%-owned by the government through KDBFG. Although KDB has
been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that it is
unlikely to complete the exercise in the foreseeable future. The
bank had 68 branches with total assets of KRW153.1trn and
negligible retail deposits at end-Q311.