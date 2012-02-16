PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+' long term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Company on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning that we could lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. The company's 'A-2' short term and commercial paper ratings remain unchanged.
The CreditWatch placement follows Kellogg's announcement that it will be acquiring Pringles for $2.7 billion, funded with about $2 billion new debt and international cash.
"We believe the transaction would weaken Kellogg's credit protection measures below current levels, specifically the ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of over 3x and funds from operations to total debt in the low 20% area as compared to about 2.8x and almost 27%, respectively, at Sept. 30, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem.
About $6 billion of reported debt was outstanding at Kellogg on Dec. 31, 2011.
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein