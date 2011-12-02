(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and its 'A' long-term ratings on Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd., Korea East-West Power Co. Ltd., Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd., Korea South East Power Co. Ltd., Korea Southern Power Co. Ltd., and Korea Western Power Co. Ltd. At the same time, we revised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KEPCO and its six subsidiaries to 'bbb' from 'a-'. The outlook on the ratings on all the companies is stable.

Our affirmation of the ratings on KEPCO reflects our view that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (A/Stable/A-1) providing KEPCO with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in times of financial distress. Our affirmation of the ratings on KEPCO's six generating subsidiaries reflects our view that each of the subsidiaries has a core status within the group and that their operations and financial standing correlate highly with those of KEPCO.

Our revision of the SACP on KEPCO and its subsidiaries reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that KEPCO's profitability and cash flow will weaken as a result of its inability to pass increasing fuel costs to customers and the considerable capital expenditures we expect that they will make in the next several years in response to growing demand for electricity.

We project that KEPCO's profitability will deteriorate over a next few quarters as tight governmental regulation of electricity tariffs at a time of higher inflation prevent the company from fully passing increases in fuel costs to customers. Furthermore, we expect that KEPCO will not be able to add enough baseload power generation capacity to match rising demand for electricity over the next few quarters and, therefore, utilization ratios at peak-load power plants and electricity supply from independent power producers are likely to increase. In our opinion, this will pair KEPCO's EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis to between 16% and 19% in 2011 and 2012, compared with 23.4% and 20.1% in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

We expect KEPCO will increase capital spending on power plants and its transmission and distribution network to meet growing demand for electricity. Furthermore, enhanced safety standards for the construction of nuclear power plants and the government's policy to increase capacity at renewable energy plants are likely to add to the company's capital expenditures. Overall, we believe KEPCO's capital expenditures are likely to rise more than 20% year on year for the next few years.

We expect KEPCO's weakening profitability and increasing capital expenditures to significantly widen its negative free operating cash flow, causing its debt to increase incrementally in coming years. In our opinion, KEPCO's funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage ratio is likely to erode to approximately 3.5x and its FFO to debt is likely to remain below 12%. We could further lower the SACP on KEPCO if its FFO to debt falls below 10% on a sustained basis.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KEPCO will continue to benefit from government support because it plays an essential role in supplying electric power in Korea as a monopoly transmission and distribution operator and a dominant power generator.

The ratings on KEPCO could come under downward pressure if KEPCO's policy role or its link to the government weaken, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-'.