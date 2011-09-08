(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' rating
to Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM; foreign currency
A/Stable/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) shelf drawdown of
proposed benchmark global U.S. dollar senior unsecured bonds.
The rating is subject to final documentation on the bonds.
The ratings on KEXIM are equalized with the long-term credit
rating on the government of Korea (foreign currency
A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1), reflecting Standard
& Poor's opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that
the Korean government would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to KEXIM in the event of financial
distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related
entities, our rating approach is based on our view of KEXIM's
critical role as a legally mandated credit agency, and its
integral link with the Korean government, its sole owner. We
assess KEXIM's stand-alone credit profile to be in the 'bbb'
category.
In addition, the Korean government has a legal obligation to
maintain the bank's solvency in accordance with article 37 of
the KEXIM Act. Standard & Poor's views this statutory obligation
as a sign of the government's very strong commitment to support
KEXIM, rather than a guarantee of timely payment of all of the
bank's obligations.
The ratings on KEXIM also reflect its low profitability. As
a state-owned bank with a public policy mandate, profit
maximization is not KEXIM's main objective and the bank's net
interest margin has been historically low. KEXIM's concentration
risk is high, given its high exposure to large obligors compared
to its capitalization. However, the large obligors' relatively
good creditworthiness mitigates concentration risk to some
extent.
KEXIM's stable outlook reflects that on Standard & Poor's
long-term rating on the Korean government. The credit rating on
KEXIM may be affected by a change in the sovereign ratings, or
if there is a material shift in the bank's public policy role or
link to the government. Nevertheless, we expect the bank's
public policy role to stay intact over the medium term. So far,
the government has shown no intention of privatizing the bank.
