TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' rating to Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) shelf drawdown of proposed benchmark global U.S. dollar senior unsecured bonds. The rating is subject to final documentation on the bonds.

The ratings on KEXIM are equalized with the long-term credit rating on the government of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1), reflecting Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KEXIM in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of KEXIM's critical role as a legally mandated credit agency, and its integral link with the Korean government, its sole owner. We assess KEXIM's stand-alone credit profile to be in the 'bbb' category.

In addition, the Korean government has a legal obligation to maintain the bank's solvency in accordance with article 37 of the KEXIM Act. Standard & Poor's views this statutory obligation as a sign of the government's very strong commitment to support KEXIM, rather than a guarantee of timely payment of all of the bank's obligations.

The ratings on KEXIM also reflect its low profitability. As a state-owned bank with a public policy mandate, profit maximization is not KEXIM's main objective and the bank's net interest margin has been historically low. KEXIM's concentration risk is high, given its high exposure to large obligors compared to its capitalization. However, the large obligors' relatively good creditworthiness mitigates concentration risk to some extent.

KEXIM's stable outlook reflects that on Standard & Poor's long-term rating on the Korean government. The credit rating on KEXIM may be affected by a change in the sovereign ratings, or if there is a material shift in the bank's public policy role or link to the government. Nevertheless, we expect the bank's public policy role to stay intact over the medium term. So far, the government has shown no intention of privatizing the bank.

A Korean-language version of this media release is available via standardandpoors.co.kr or via Standard & Poor's CreditWire Korea on Bloomberg Professional at SPCK .