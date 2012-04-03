(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Hong Kong-based Kingboard Chemical Holdings' debt has
increased significantly over the past year.
-- The higher debt and a difficult operating environment
could further weaken the company's credit profile.
-- We are placing our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit
rating on Kingboard on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We are also placing our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale
rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services placed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
Hong Kong-based Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch
with negative implications. We also placed our 'cnA-' Greater
China scale credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because we believe that
a high level of debt and lower margins could weaken Kingboard's
credit protection measures in the next 12 months. In addition,
the company's operating environment remains challenging.
Kingboard's reported total debt increased to Hong Kong dollar
(HK$) 18.2 billion at the end of 2011 from about HK$12.3 billion
at the end of 2010. The company's EBITDA margin also fell, and
demand in the laminate and printed circuit board businesses was
sluggish. As of the end of 2011, Kingboard's ratio of adjusted
debt to EBITDA was about 3.1x, weaker than our downgrade trigger
of 3x. But this could be a temporary situation if the company
pursues financial and business policies aimed at lowering its
leverage.
Kingboard's gross debt increased partly due to a significant
increase in capital expenditure, particularly in the real estate
segment, in 2011. Debt also increased because the company drew
down a new syndicated loan to refinance a syndicated loan
maturing in 2012. We expect Kingboard's total debt to drop after
it repays this loan, provided it does not take on significant
new debt in the next 12 months. Nevertheless, we are uncertain
if Kingboard can restore its credit protection measures and
whether the company's investment appetite in the real estate
segment will become significantly aggressive.
Kingboard could use its cash and short-term investments to
reduce debt while maintaining its liquidity position, in our
opinion. As of the end of 2011, the company had cash of about
HK$4.4 billion and available-for-sale investments of about
HK$4.3 billion. Nevertheless, we expect Kingboard's internal
cash flow to remain weak at least in the first half of 2012 due
to the uncertain end-market demand. This could constrain the
company's ability to reduce debt.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next
three months after we review Kingboard's investment and
financial policies along with its plan to restore its credit
measures. We will also assess the company's business strategy in
each of its major segments, especially its plan of expansion and
financing in the real estate segment.
We need more details regarding Kingboard's investment
portfolio to better assess its potential to contribute to the
company's liquidity position and deleveraging plan. We also
require greater clarity on Kingboard's bank facilities to assess
its liquidity position for the next 12 months.
We could lower the rating by one notch if we believe that
Kingboard's debt will remain high, causing its credit measures
to remain weaker than our rating threshold for a prolonged
period. We could affirm the rating if we believe that the
company can strengthen its credit profile through deleveraging.