Overview

-- Hong Kong-based Kingboard Chemical Holdings' debt has increased significantly over the past year.

-- The higher debt and a difficult operating environment could further weaken the company's credit profile.

-- We are placing our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Kingboard on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Hong Kong-based Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our 'cnA-' Greater China scale credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because we believe that a high level of debt and lower margins could weaken Kingboard's credit protection measures in the next 12 months. In addition, the company's operating environment remains challenging. Kingboard's reported total debt increased to Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 18.2 billion at the end of 2011 from about HK$12.3 billion at the end of 2010. The company's EBITDA margin also fell, and demand in the laminate and printed circuit board businesses was sluggish. As of the end of 2011, Kingboard's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 3.1x, weaker than our downgrade trigger of 3x. But this could be a temporary situation if the company pursues financial and business policies aimed at lowering its leverage.

Kingboard's gross debt increased partly due to a significant increase in capital expenditure, particularly in the real estate segment, in 2011. Debt also increased because the company drew down a new syndicated loan to refinance a syndicated loan maturing in 2012. We expect Kingboard's total debt to drop after it repays this loan, provided it does not take on significant new debt in the next 12 months. Nevertheless, we are uncertain if Kingboard can restore its credit protection measures and whether the company's investment appetite in the real estate segment will become significantly aggressive.

Kingboard could use its cash and short-term investments to reduce debt while maintaining its liquidity position, in our opinion. As of the end of 2011, the company had cash of about HK$4.4 billion and available-for-sale investments of about HK$4.3 billion. Nevertheless, we expect Kingboard's internal cash flow to remain weak at least in the first half of 2012 due to the uncertain end-market demand. This could constrain the company's ability to reduce debt.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months after we review Kingboard's investment and financial policies along with its plan to restore its credit measures. We will also assess the company's business strategy in each of its major segments, especially its plan of expansion and financing in the real estate segment.

We need more details regarding Kingboard's investment portfolio to better assess its potential to contribute to the company's liquidity position and deleveraging plan. We also require greater clarity on Kingboard's bank facilities to assess its liquidity position for the next 12 months.

We could lower the rating by one notch if we believe that Kingboard's debt will remain high, causing its credit measures to remain weaker than our rating threshold for a prolonged period. We could affirm the rating if we believe that the company can strengthen its credit profile through deleveraging.