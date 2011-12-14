(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three
classes of notes issued through Kingfisher NZ Trust 2008-1, a
transaction backed by pools of New Zealand conforming
residential mortgages originated by ANZ National Bank Limited
('AA-'/Outlook Positive/'F1+'). The rating actions are as listed
below:
Class A notes affirmed at 'F1+sf'
NZD1.4bn Class B1 (ISIN NZKNZD1002G8) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
NZD4.5bn Class B2 (ISIN NZKNZD1022G6) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
"Arrears levels have remained consistently low over the past
12 months. Seasonal spending effects may impact Q112 arrears,
which is consistent with industry trends," said Anthea Clark,
Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available
credit enhancement levels are able to support the ratings, and
that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the
collateral pools remain in line with its expectations. At this
time there are no outstanding Class A notes.