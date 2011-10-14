(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/TAIPEI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based

King's Town Bank's (KTB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

The upgrade reflects KTB's improved credit profile following structural changes in 2006-2009 and enhanced performance from its new business model. The bank cleaned up its asset portfolio, implemented cost-saving measures, pursued more selective loan acquisition and adopted a top-down approach to asset allocation, resulting in increased profitability. The ratings also reflect robust capitalisation, satisfactory liquidity and improved asset quality.

On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by KTB's small franchise, concentration risk and lack of operating scale. The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that the bank will maintain its credit profile. KTB has strong profit-generating capability, although the agency expects it to moderate as margins normalise. This is because Fitch believes that high-return opportunities will attract competition. Fitch also considers that the bank is sufficiently capitalized to withstand increases in credit and impairment costs arising from a global economic slowdown.

Key credit risks are increased appetite for structured financing, concentrated exposure to real estate and volatility from foreign bond investments. However, the risks are moderated by adequate structuring of its structured finance transactions and sound credit quality of its overseas bond portfolio. Nevertheless, Fitch considers it important for the bank to maintain current level of capitalisation and remains cautious of the bank's ability in managing its structured lending and overseas bond investment.

Improved core earnings at KTB in 2010 and H111 were largely attributed to increased net interest margin and reduced loan loss provisioning. Margin expansion is supported by reduced interest expenses following a change in deposit mix, increased loan spread and enhanced investment yields. However, Fitch does not expect the investment yields to be sustained given increasingly uncertain global bond markets.

KTB's Tier 1 capital ratio was at 12.8% at end-H111, characterized by disciplined earnings retention. Despite its rather small franchise, the bank is largely deposit-funded with customer deposits accounting for over 86% of total funding. Its liquidity profile is adequate and stable, with a gross loan-to-customer deposit ratio (LTD) between 71%-74% in 2009-H111.

Further upgrade is unlikely as the bank is structurally constrained by its small franchise in a competitive market. Negative rating trigger is aggressive pursuit of asset yields or asset growth, including mergers and acquisitions, leading to an elevated risk profile or erosion of capitalization.

KTB is a boutique regional bank with a network of 63 branches, of which 17 are in metropolitan areas and the remaining 46 in rural areas in Taiwan. It had a 0.52% market share of deposits at end-H111.

A Credit Analysis on KTB will be available shortly on www.fitchratings.com.

The rating actions are as follows:

KTB:

Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3'from 'B'

National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable,

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1(twn)',

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C/D'

Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'