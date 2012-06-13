(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The project has resolved a property tax dispute
concerning the years 2009 through 2011 and including an
agreement on 2012 that will result in an average increase in
annual property tax obligations of 230% over pro forma for the
disputed years, but below the what the county had sought.
-- We are affirming the 'BBB-' senior secured rating on
Kiowa Power Partners LLC (KPP) and the 'BB-' senior secured
rating on Tenaska Oklahoma I L.P., KPP's holding company.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the continued
potential for near-term cash flow volatility.
Rating Action
On June 12, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' rating on Kiowa
Power Partners LLC's (KPP) $642 million senior secured bonds due
in 2013 and 2021.We also affirmed our 'BB-' rating on Tenaska
Oklahoma I L.P.'s (TOILP) $73.5 million senior secured bonds due
2014. Tenaska Oklahoma pays debt with distributions from KPP.
The outlook on both ratings is negative.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view that the project now has
greater certainty regarding its property tax assessment. This
year, the company resolved a property tax valuation dispute on
the generation facility with the county, settling on taxation
levels for 2009 through 2011 based on an average property value
of $419 million.
This results in taxes that average approximately 230% of the
original forecast for the disputed years. We assume that the
property will continue to be valued at this level. Under our
revised base case we anticipate that debt service coverage
ratios (DSCRs) will average approximately 1.33x during the next
four years and be less than 1.40x through 2015.
This is weaker than we had anticipated initially but,
absent any operational strains on the project, would be
sufficient to support the rating. By 2016 the project's
scheduled debt service declines, which results in DSCRs of more
than 1.4x through the term of the debt. We believe the project's
strong contractual profile, predictable cash flows, and
sufficient liquidity provide enough cushion through 2015 to
support the lower DSCR in the near term.
However, operational issues have been a rating concern, and
the primary factor the rating remains on negative outlook. The
five-year average peak and off-peak availability on KPP's Block
I are approximately 96% and 93%, respectively. On Block II, the
figures are approximately 96% and 96%, respectively. This
availability is low compared with the contracted peak and
off-peak availability of 95% and 95%.
In the past, outages have typically stemmed from problems
with KPP's steam and gas turbines. Under a long-term service
agreement (LTSA) with General Electric (GE), GE pays
non-availability penalties associated with the gas and steam
turbines. At the same time, Shell Energy North American (SENA)
covers 75% of certain steam turbine repair costs under the
Electric Manufacturing Agreement (EMA).
This contractual structure helps mitigate some operating
risk. Most recently, however, KPP experienced outages on both
Blocks 1 and 2 as a result of tube leaks in the project's heat
recovery steam generator; repair costs and loss of revenue for
these outages are not covered under the LTSA or EMA. As a
result, the project paid non-availability penalties of
approximately $1.8 million to SENA in June 2011.
This, along with the cost of repair, increased property
taxes, and legal costs associated with the property tax
settlement as discussed above, led to a decline in the DSCR to
1.27x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 from 1.37x in 2010. The
'1' recovery rating on Tenaska Oklahoma is unchanged. Liquidity
Project liquidity is addressed through a six-month debt service
reserve account funded through a letter of credit (LOC). The
project also has a $5 million working capital facility in place.
As of March 31, 2012, no funds have been drawn from either
the working capital facility or debt service reserve (LOC).
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of increased
near-term cash flow volatility resulting from increased
operating risk, based on a history of operating issues at the
plant. We could lower the rating if operational failures cause
DSCRs to consistently fall to less than 1.3x. We anticipate
assessing the stability of operations by year-end 2012 following
the project's next major outage, in the fall of 2012, and could
revise the outlook to stable if we conclude that project
performance has stabilized such that DSCRs, including our
revised property tax expectations, are likely to remain solidly
1.3x to 1.4x. We could raise the rating if DSCRs are
consistently more than 1.6x through the term of the debt. With
respect to the parent rating, the negative outlook on TOILP
reflects that on KPP. A revision in the KPP rating or outlook
would result in a stepwise change for TOILP.