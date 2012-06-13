(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kiwibank
Limited's (Kiwibank) Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'AA' and 'F1+' respectively. At
the same time, Fitch has assigned the bank a Viability Rating of
'bbb-', and a Support Rating of '1'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of all ratings is listed
below.
The IDRs and the Support Rating reflect Fitch's view of an
extremely high probability of support from its parent, the New
Zealand Post Limited (NZ Post). NZ Post is a wholly state-owned
enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign (rated
'AA'/Stable/'F1+'). Any change in NZ Post's ability and/or
willingness to provide support is likely to be reflected in
Kiwibank's ratings.
Kiwibank's Viability Rating reflects the bank's strong
retail franchise, rapid growth, adequate operating
profitability, and modest capitalisation, and also takes into
consideration Kiwibank's currently sound asset quality and
adequate funding position. The Viability Rating may be
downgraded if the bank's strong growth results in asset quality
deterioration, a weakened funding position and capital
depletion.
Kiwibank, which was set up in 2001, has experienced
significant growth since its foundation. Despite the economic
challenges of the past four years, the bank's loan book has
consistently grown ahead of the domestic banking system.
Although Kiwibank's current asset quality is sound, Fitch views
fast growth as a potential risk to the bank's future asset
quality performance, profitability and capitalisation.
Its strong loan growth has outpaced deposit growth over the
past three years, making the bank more reliant on wholesale
funding markets and, consequently, weakening its funding mix. In
response, the bank has emphasised deposit growth to fund future
loan growth, which should help stabilise its funding mix. In
addition, the bank plans to use covered bonds to help lengthen
its funding maturity profile. All of Kiwibank's unsecured senior
debt (including deposits) benefit from an explicit, unlimited
guarantee from NZ Post, except where a payment obligation is
expressly excluded from the guarantee.
Kiwibank is the fifth-largest bank by assets in New Zealand.
At end-December 2011, its market share in the deposit and loan
market was 5%, which is still low relative to its larger
Australian-owned peers.
Kiwibank Limited:
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1+';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR assigned at 'AA+'; Outlook
Stable;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1+';
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb-';
Support Rating assigned at '1';
Senior unsecured debt in local currency assigned at 'AA+';
Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency assigned at 'AA';
Commercial Paper Programme assigned at 'F1+'.