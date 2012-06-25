(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank's RMBS
Trust Series 2009-1, as detailed below. The transaction is a
securitisation of New Zealand residential mortgages originated
by Kiwibank Limited (Kiwibank, 'AA'/Stable). NZD 585m Class A
notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The affirmation
reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is
able to support the notes at their current rating level.
The credit quality and performance of the loans in the
collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.
The transaction remains within its substitution period and no
amortisation of the notes has occurred to date. "As at 31 May
2012, 30+ arrears made up 0.02% of the pool, and have been no
greater than 0.04% over the last 12 months", said James Zanesi,
Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team." Fitch expects
arrears to remain low".