(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have lowered our ratings on Kiwibank Ltd.'s parent, New Zealand Post Ltd., to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+.

-- The ratings on Kiwibank are equalized with those on New Zealand Post, reflecting an unconditional guarantee from New Zealand Post.

-- Consequently, we have lowered our ratings on Kiwibank to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+

Rating Action

On Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit ratings on Kiwibank Ltd. to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. The outlook on the long-term rating was revised to stable, from negative. We also lowered our rating on Kiwibank's nondeferrable subordinated debt issue to 'A' from 'A+', and Kiwi Capital Securities Ltd.'s NZ$150 million preference shares to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

Rationale

The rating actions and outlook revision on Kiwibank mirror our similar rating actions on the ratings and outlook on the bank's parent, New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post, A+/Stable/A-1). Our ratings on Kiwibank remain equalized with those on NZ Post, reflecting the benefit of NZ Post's unconditional guarantee for all of the bank's senior obligations.

Our assessment of Kiwibank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) reflects the anchor SACP for a bank operating only in New Zealand; plus Kiwibank's "moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.

Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in New Zealand is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score factors in our evaluation of economic risk, whereby we view that: New Zealand is an open, flexible, and well-developed economy; risks of economic imbalances have eased following some deleveraging in the private sector and an orderly wind down of real estate prices in the recent years; and, high private sector debt is mitigated by a track record of low credit losses, conservative lending practices, and a creditor-supportive legal framework. Our assessment of industry risk in the New Zealand banking sector is underpinned by conservative regulation and the sector's restrained risk appetite, which are partly offset by limited funding support from customer deposits and a material dependence on net external borrowings.

The SACP for Kiwibank is 'bbb'.

We assess Kiwibank's business position as "moderate", reflecting our view that Kiwibank (along with other smaller players in New Zealand) is exposed to potential competitive pressure from the large major banks in New Zealand. We consider that the "Kiwibank" franchise benefits from a domestic ownership and a broad distribution platform that is supported by NZ Post's nationwide network. Kiwibank has successfully leveraged these strengths and competitive pricing to rapidly grow its loan book over the past several years. Nevertheless, we consider the stickiness of the bank's customer-base as being vulnerable to pressure if the bank were unable to offer competitive pricing for the highly commoditized home loan and deposit products. We are also of the opinion that Kiwibank's strong growth appetite could pose management and business challenges. In our view, Kiwibank's competitiveness should improve if it is successful in its ongoing efforts to: diversify its revenue streams, become a more full-service retail bank, and reduce operating costs.

Our assessment that Kiwibank's capital and earnings as "strong" reflects our expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in the 12.0%-13.0% range over the next 12-24 months. Our forecast RAC ratio takes into account our expectation of Kiwibank growing its business at levels above the system average, with continued equity injections from the shareholder, and no dividend payouts as the earnings are likely to be reinvested in the bank. In our view, Kiwibank has a satisfactory capital structure that includes a NZ$150 million hybrid instrument--which is assessed as having "intermediate" equity content under Standard & Poor's hybrid debt rating criteria. We believe that this instrument will be replaced with a Basel III-compliant instrument if the call option is exercised in 2015. In addition, capital support is also available from the New Zealand government, through a committed NZ$300 million uncalled capital for Kiwibank. Although Kiwibank generates sufficient earnings to cover our estimated normalised losses, the bank's key earnings metrics are weaker relative to peers, largely due to its lower net interest margin.

Our risk-position assessment for Kiwibank is "moderate," mainly reflecting the bank's high growth in the past and its continued appetite for a strong growth, which adds to our view that risks are not fully captured in our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings. Loan growth in the past had been a multiple of system growth, resulting in a higher portion of the advances book being unseasoned relative to peers, which in our opinion could be masking asset-quality problems, and contributes to some uncertainty about the overall quality of these loans. We understand that Kiwibank has now bolstered underwriting standards for SME sector commercial property loans that contributed to a substantial increase in impaired assets and credit losses in 2011. Nevertheless, we consider that a strong growth appetite could expose the bank to similar asset-quality risks in the future. In our view, Kiwibank's risk profile is supported by a loan portfolio that is reasonably well diversified within New Zealand, and a business model that is relatively simple.

Kiwibank's funding is assessed as "average" and liquidity as "adequate". The funding assessment recognises the bank's rapidly growing and relatively stable customer deposits forming a substantial 75%--80% of total funding, which is supplemented by wholesale borrowing that includes registered certificates of deposit and subordinated debt. In our view, Kiwibank has adequate capacity to meet its liquidity needs, supported by its balance-sheet holdings of liquid assets, good and stable cash flows from amortising loans, and its large and reasonably stable retail deposit base. The bank's liquidity position also benefits from management's active and comprehensive liquidity-management practices, which include specific policies and plans to manage liquidity in a range of market or name-stress scenarios.

Our issuer credit rating on Kiwibank is four notches higher than the SACP, as it is equalized with the ratings on its parent, NZ Post, reflecting the benefit of NZ Post's unconditional guarantee, which covers all of the bank's senior obligations. We note that the guarantee can be withdrawn at three months' notice, but the creditors are protected by a "grandparenting" provision.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Kiwibank reflects the outlook on its parent, NZ Post. The ratings on Kiwibank should remain equalized with those on NZ Post, unless there is a significant dilution or withdrawal of the guarantee provided by NZ Post. Should this occur, the rating on Kiwibank could be lowered near or to its SACP.

Kiwibank's SACP could come under downward pressure if the bank's projected RAC ratio fell to below 10%, which would likely lead to a reassessment of capital and earnings to "adequate" from "strong." This could stem from a change in the group's capital-management plans for the bank (for example, if the parent decided to maintain lower capital levels at the bank), or from a significant weakening in projected earnings, or from a rapid acceleration in asset growth.

An improvement in Kiwibank's SACP is not expected in the short-to-medium term. This said, a possible scenario for an improvement in the SACP could be a reassessment of our view on Kiwibank's risk position to "adequate" from "moderate." This could occur if the asset growth slowed to a level closer to system growth, without any emergence of asset-quality problems or weakening of earning metrics. Additionally, an upgrade could also be triggered by the revision of our capital and earnings score to 'very strong,' if we gained confidence that the bank intends to manage its capital at a level consistent with a forecast RAC ratio in excess of 15%. We consider that the market dominance of the major banks in New Zealand limits the prospects in the medium term that Kiwibank's business-position assessment could be raised to "adequate" from "moderate."

Related Criteria And Research

-- New Zealand Post Ltd. Ratings Lowered to 'A+/A-1'; Oct. 30, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Lowered To From

Kiwibank Ltd.

Issuer credit ratings A+/Stable/A-1 AA-/Negative/A-1+'

Nondeferrable sub. debt

A A+

Kiwi Capital Securities Ltd.

NZ$150 mil. Pref. shares BB+ BBB-