HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' ratings to Korea National Oil Corp.'s (KNOC; foreign currency rating A/Stable/--; local currency rating A+/Stable/--) US$6 billion global medium-term note program and the proposed senior unsecured bonds to be drawn from the program. The ratings are subject to final documentation.

We have equalized the ratings on KNOC with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1; foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1).

This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide KNOC with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it was to suffer financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for and has an integral link to the government.

In Standard & Poor's opinion, KNOC will raise additional debt over the course of the next 12 to 24 months in order to meet the government's mandate to achieve oil production capacity of 300,000 BPD (barrels per day) by 2012. As a result, we believe the company's financial risk profile is likely to deteriorate and its exposure to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business is likely to increase, putting downward pressure on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess to be 'bbb-'.

The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the outlook on the Republic of Korea, because we have equalized the ratings on both, based on our expectation that there is an almost certain likelihood that the government would provide KNOC with extraordinary support in the event that it was to suffer financial distress.

Due to the current equalization of the ratings, we would lower the ratings on KNOC if we lowered those on the Republic of Korea. Similarly, we would raise the ratings if we raised those on Korea.

However, a weakening in KNOC's role as a policy arm of or in its link to the government could have a negative impact on the ratings on the company.