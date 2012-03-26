(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea National Oil Corp.'s (KNOC; foreign currency rating A/Stable/--; local currency rating A+/Stable/--) U.S.-dollar denominated proposed senior unsecured bonds to be drawn from its US$6 billion global medium-term note program. The rating is subject to final documentation.

In our view, KNOC has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile. The satisfactory business risk profile reflects the company's participation in the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business, which is growing rapidly, as seen in the recent acquisition of part of the oil and gas assets of El Paso Corp. (BB/Stable/--) in the U.S. However, KNOC's E&P business remains small compared with those of its global peers, and is generally characterized by volatility in commodity prices, cyclicality, and capital intensity. These weaknesses are partially offset by KNOC's management of Korea's strategic oil reserves and its energy policy lending, which we believe carry less risk than the E&P business.

KNOC's significant financial risk profile reflects our expectation that the company will continue to rely on debt over the next one to two years to meet a government mandate to achieve 300,000 barrels per day in oil production capacity by 2012. As a result, we believe the company's financial risk profile will weaken as its exposure to the E&P business increases.

In our view, KNOC's overall liquidity is adequate because we expect the company to get government funding for the portion of its large capital investment requirements to achieve the government mandate in addition to its internal operating cash flow. Also, we believe its liquidity is adequate because the company has good access to local and international financial markets given its status as a government-related entity (GRE) as evidenced by its available credit lines.

The ratings on KNOC are equalized with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1; foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1). This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Korean government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KNOC in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our rating approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for and has an integral link with the government.

The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the stable outlook on the Republic of Korea. We would lower the ratings on KNOC if we lowered those on the Republic of Korea. Similarly, we would raise the ratings if we raised those on Korea. However, a weakening in KNOC's role as a policy arm of, or in its link to, the government would lead us to lower the ratings.