HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS). At the same time, we revised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KOGAS to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Our affirmation of the rating on KOGAS reflects our view that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (A/Stable/A-1) providing KOGAS with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in times of financial distress.

Our revision of the SACP on KOGAS to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+' reflects our expectation that KOGAS' increasing investments in overseas exploration and production (E&P) businesses will further weaken its financial standing when we expect its profitability to remain soft.

Due to the government's intermittent suspension of the cost pass-through tariff system--which ensures domestic wholesale LNG tariffs reflect international prices--for city gas operators at a time of rising inflation, in our opinion, KOGAS will be unable over the next few quarters to significantly recoup stranded fuel costs it has listed as accounts receivable. We estimate that KOGAS' account receivables will remain at around Korean won (KRW) 4 trillion over the next few quarters.

KOGAS has significantly stepped up its overseas E&P businesses recently, in line with the government's plan to increase the nation's self-sufficiency in natural gas from 2.5% as of the end of 2010 to 25% by 2017. The company is expected to double its equity investment in natural gas assets each year from KRW500 billion in 2010 to almost KRW2 trillion in 2012. Although regulatory support is in place, such as tax benefits and a special loan from the government's Korea National Oil Corporation whose repayment hinges on the project's success, we believe the company's rapid expansion into E&P businesses will increase volatility in earnings and add an extra burden to its weakening financial risk profile. In our view, such investments will keep its FFO interest coverage ratio below 3x and its FFO to debt close to 6% over the next few quarters. KOGAS' SACP is likely to come under further downward pressure unless its cash flow adequacy improves over the next year such that FFO to debt rises to or exceeds 7%.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOGAS will continue to benefit from government support because it plays an essential role in securing a stable LNG supply as Korea's sole wholesale LNG distributor.

The rating on KOGAS could come under downward pressure if the company's policy role or its link to the government weaken, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-'.