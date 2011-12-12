(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) a Short Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1'.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned an 'F1' rating to
KOGAS' USD4bn Euro-Commercial Paper Program. The net proceeds
from the CP issuance will be used for its general corporate
purposes. KOGAS' Long Term Foreign Currency IDR is 'A+' and its
senior unsecured is 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long Term IDR is
positive.
Its ratings are equalised with those of its parent, the
Korean sovereign, based on the strong ties between the
government and KOGAS as per Fitch's parent-subsidiary linkage
methodology. For further information see Fitch's full rating
report on KOGAS, dated 27 May 2011 and available on
www.fitchratings.com