SEOUL/SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Gas Corporation Co., Ltd's (KOGAS) USD750m senior unsecured bonds due 20 January 2042 a final rating of 'A+'.

The assignment of the final rating follows a review of final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously reviewed.

KOGAS's ratings are at the same level as those of its parent, the Korean sovereign, based on the strong ties between the government and KOGAS.