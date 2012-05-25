(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Korea-based NongHyup Bank's (NH Bank) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with Stable Outlook and a
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F1'. A full list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the Korean
government's ('A+'/Positive) propensity to support NH Bank would
be higher than that for other Korean commercial banks, given its
policy role in the agricultural sector. However, it also
reflects the government's lower propensity to support NH Bank
than that for other key policy banks in Korea. In particular,
Fitch believes support will be less timely than for other key
policy banks given that, unlike the latter, NH Bank has no
solvency guarantee in the Agricultural Cooperative Act nor
government ownership save for preferred shares to be injected by
NongHyup Financial Group Inc. Fitch expects the government to
inject capital of KRW1trn by end-2012 in exchange for the
preferred shares. The terms and conditions have yet to be
determined.
NH Bank executes certain agricultural policy functions by
extending policy loans to member co-operatives and farmers and
loans to its affiliates and farmers, and by paying brand usage
fee to its parent, National Agricultural Cooperative Federation
(NACF). Policy loans totalled KRW15.5trn at end-2011, accounting
for about 123% of its equity. Brand usage fee this year will be
KRW410bn, about 2.5% of NH Bank's revenue.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the
government's propensity to support NH Bank is not likely to
increase over the long-term. This is because the government
policy is weighted towards improving the distribution channels
of agricultural products and livestock for farmers. Furthermore,
Fitch expects NH Bank to grow its commercial operations and
maintain policy loans at around the current levels.
NH Bank, spun-off from NACF's reorganisation on 2 March
2012, is the fourth largest bank in Korea with 12.4% of system
deposits.
NH Bank's ratings may be reviewed if there are any
significant changes in its policy functions and linkages with
its parent.
The rating actions on NH Bank are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'A'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term FC IDR assigned at 'F1'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A'