May 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the suspension of four more mutual savings banks is unlikely to have a material impact on South Korea's banking system.

We hold the view that the banks' relatively small size within the system and potential government support measures will limit the impact of their suspension.

Korea's financial regulator had identified the four banks as relatively weak institutions last year, after suspending seven other mutual savings banks for capital shortage and their limited ability to restructure.

On May 6, 2012, the government announced that it had suspended the operations of those four banks for the same reasons. However, we expect the government to provide support for the four banks, given its efforts to restructure mutual savings banks in recent years.

Mutual savings banks in Korea have been under stress since the end of 2010. The sector has high exposure to real estate and construction-related industries, including real estate project finance loans, which accounted for about 45% of total loans at the end of 2010 in a stagnant housing market. The exposure was significantly high by global standards and also much higher than the overall banking system's exposure of about 13%.

In the first half of 2011, nine banks ran into financial problems, which resulted in the suspension of their operations and prompted the Korean government to look into the state of the mutual savings bank industry. Between July and August 2011, the government examined the financial health and regulatory compliance standards of 85 individual mutual savings banks out of a total of 98 banks.

Consequently, the government suspended the operations of seven more mutual savings banks on Sept. 18, 2011 because they were short of capital and had limited ability to restructure their operations. At that time, the government had noted potential problems at six additional banks. However, it granted them a period of time to try to normalize their operations, which it had thought was possible through the banks' own restructuring efforts. (For more details, please see "Problems At Korea's Mutual Savings Banks Unlikely To Pose A Threat To The Country's Banking System," published on March 3, 2011; and "Suspension Of Seven Mutual Savings Banks Is Likely To Have A Limited Impact On Korea's Banking System," published on Sept. 19, 2011.) Yet despite that, four banks failed to make sufficient improvements in their financial profiles, and therefore, the government has decided to suspend their operations.

In our view, the problems of Korea's mutual savings banks are unlikely to evolve into systemic risks for the entire banking system because the banks are relatively small. The amount of assets held by mutual savings banks declined to about Korean won (KRW) 60 trillion by the end of 2011 from about KRW87 trillion by the end of 2010. Those assets accounted for approximately 3% to 4% of the Korean banking system's assets and deposits at the end of 2011. The troubled four banks accounted for roughly 0.5% of the banking system's total assets and deposits.

Given their small size in terms of assets, we do not expect them to have a material impact on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Korea's banking sector, which we rank as BICRA group '3' and includes our opinion that it faces "low risk" in terms of "systemwide funding" and "high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy." We expect the performance of Korea's mutual savings banks to remain under pressure for the next one to two years amid stagnant housing demand, which could result in further consolidation in the sector.

Meanwhile, we have seen some flight to quality as investors shift to stronger financial institutions, such as commercial banks last year, and this trend could continue in the near future in our view. We believe that the government will likely continue to support troubled banks in normalizing their operations.

We note that some of the previously troubled banks were acquired by bigger and healthier financial institutions with some government support, such as the provision of additional reserves for bad loans. For example, Woori Finance Holdings (BBB+/Stable/A-2) took over Samhwa Mutual Savings Bank (not rated) in February 2011, and other major financial holding groups also acquired troubled banks last year and early this year (for more details, please see "Ratings On Woori Finance And Woori Bank Unaffected By Potential Acquisition Of Samhwa Mutual Savings Bank," published on Feb. 23, 2011).

The Korean government has also introduced measures to maintain depositors' confidence. These include quick partial payments of insured deposits to depositors and access to loans of up to amounts close to insured deposits at some major banks, using the deposits at the mutual savings banks as collateral.

