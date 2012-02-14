(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Development Bank's (KDB; foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) shelf registration drawdown of proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The rating is subject to final documentation on the bonds.

KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for repayments of foreign-currency-denominated debts and the bank's general operating activities. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

