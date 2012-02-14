(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea
Development Bank's (KDB; foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local
currency --/--/A-1) shelf registration drawdown of proposed U.S.
dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The rating is subject
to final documentation on the bonds.
KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for repayments of
foreign-currency-denominated debts and the bank's general
operating activities. The notes will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the
bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
