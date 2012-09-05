(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB) proposed long-term senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an expected 'A+(EXP)' rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD5bn shelf programme, last updated on 26 June 2012 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor have yet to be determined.

The proceeds will be used for KDB's general operations, including repayment of maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is at the same level as KDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating which in turn is equalised with South Korea's sovereign rating, reflecting de facto solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as per Article 44, KDB Act. In addition, Fitch expects that, if and when the government sells down its stake in KDB Financial Group (KDBFG), the holding company of KDB, the issue will be protected by additional specific guarantee (for which the limit has yet to be set) by the government. This is provided the redemption period (i.e. the original maturity) of the issue is one year or longer as per both Article 18-2 of the Act and the description of the notes in the prospectus supplement.

KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and 100%-owned by the government through KDBFG. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that it is unlikely to complete the exercise in the foreseeable future. The bank had 77 branches in Korea with total assets of KRW158.4trn and deposits of KRW34.3bn at end-H112.