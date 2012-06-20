(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Gas Corporation Co., Ltd's (KOGAS, 'A+'/Positive) HKD500m senior unsecured bonds due 20 June 2017an 'A+ rating.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for the company's general corporate purposes.

KOGAS's ratings are equalised with those of its parent, the Korean sovereign, based on their strong ties as per Fitch's parent-subsidiary linkage methodology.