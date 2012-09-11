(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term debt rating to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd.'s (KHNP; A/Stable/--) proposed 10-year senior unsecured bonds. The company plans to use proceeds from the bond issuance for capital spending and general corporate purposes. The rating on the bonds is subject to our review of final documentation.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has equalized the long-term corporate credit rating on KHNP with the rating on Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO; A/Stable/A-1), which wholly owns KHNP. The rating equalization with KEPCO reflects our opinion that KHNP's creditworthiness, as well as that of Korea's five other electric power generating companies (GENCOs), correlates highly with that of KEPCO for the most part, through integration of their businesses, a rate-setting mechanism, and KEPCO's 100% ownership of KHNP. KHNP's operations depend highly on KEPCO, which buys 100% of KHNP's electricity. The rating on KHNP also reflects the company's importance to the national electricity supply as Korea's sole nuclear power plant operator and the government of the Republic of Korea's (A/Stable/A-1) strong regulatory support for nuclear power generation.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KHNP to be 'bbb'. The SACP reflects our view that KHNP has a strong business risk profile, owing to its solid position in the electricity market in Korea, and a significant financial risk profile, which takes into account its need to make significant capital expenditures to meet growing demand for electricity.

The stable outlook on KHNP reflects the outlook on KEPCO because we have equalized the ratings on KHNP with the ratings on its parent company. As such, we would lower the ratings on KHNP if we lowered the ratings on KEPCO. Similarly, we would raise the ratings on KHNP if we raised the ratings on KEPCO.

On the other hand, if the link between KHNP and KEPCO weakens such that KEPCO were to reduce its ownership in KHNP, the ratings on KHNP may diverge from the ratings on KEPCO and we would more likely than not lower them from the current level.

