(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the new
measures announced by the Korean government to stabilise fuel
prices and stimulate retail competition will have a limited
impact on Korean refiners such as SK Innovation Co., Ltd
('BBB'/Stable).
Under the government's initiative, a new player, Samsung
Total Petrochemicals Co., (Samsung Total, a 50:50 JV between
Samsung General Chemicals Co. and Total Petrochemicals Co.) will
be allowed to enter the domestic fuel market starting June 2012.
In Fitch's view, the limited capacity of Samsung Total and
the long lead time to a new facility build-up will limit the
overall impact on existing players. Samsung Total is expected to
supply up to 125,000 barrels per month of fuel to South Korea,
around 0.2% of total consumption.
"The Korean refining market is already in overcapacity where
more than 50% of refined products are exported. The introduction
of a new player into the market with limited production volume
would have minimal impact in reducing fuel prices in the
short-term," says Shelley Jang, Associate Director in Fitch
Ratings.
The government will also reduce tax on importing oil
products via electronic transactions (currently taxed at 3%)
while providing other incentives to bargain gas stations such as
reducing local tax by 50%. The government expects these measures
could lead to an increase in the number of bargain gas stations
to 1000 by end-2012 from the current 430.
Fitch, however, notes that the discount on retail prices at
bargain gas stations, to which Samsung Total will be allowed to
provide its refined products, is small. For example, the
discount is only KRW40 per litre in Seoul relative to gasoline
prices of KRW2,030 (USD1.77) in March 2012.