(The following was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the new measures announced by the Korean government to stabilise fuel prices and stimulate retail competition will have a limited impact on Korean refiners such as SK Innovation Co., Ltd ('BBB'/Stable).

Under the government's initiative, a new player, Samsung Total Petrochemicals Co., (Samsung Total, a 50:50 JV between Samsung General Chemicals Co. and Total Petrochemicals Co.) will be allowed to enter the domestic fuel market starting June 2012.

In Fitch's view, the limited capacity of Samsung Total and the long lead time to a new facility build-up will limit the overall impact on existing players. Samsung Total is expected to supply up to 125,000 barrels per month of fuel to South Korea, around 0.2% of total consumption.

"The Korean refining market is already in overcapacity where more than 50% of refined products are exported. The introduction of a new player into the market with limited production volume would have minimal impact in reducing fuel prices in the short-term," says Shelley Jang, Associate Director in Fitch Ratings.

The government will also reduce tax on importing oil products via electronic transactions (currently taxed at 3%) while providing other incentives to bargain gas stations such as reducing local tax by 50%. The government expects these measures could lead to an increase in the number of bargain gas stations to 1000 by end-2012 from the current 430.

Fitch, however, notes that the discount on retail prices at bargain gas stations, to which Samsung Total will be allowed to provide its refined products, is small. For example, the discount is only KRW40 per litre in Seoul relative to gasoline prices of KRW2,030 (USD1.77) in March 2012.