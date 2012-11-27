(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect KNOC's financial risk profile to deteriorate
and its exposure to oil and gas E&P business to rise over the
next two years because it will increase E&P investments to serve
its government mandate.
-- Thus we lowered the SACP for KNOC to 'bb' from 'bb+'
while affirming our 'A+' foreign currency and 'AA-' local
currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on the
company.
-- The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the
outlook on the Republic of Korea because we have equalized the
ratings on the two owing to our expectation that the likelihood
of extraordinary government support in the event of financial
distress at KNOC is almost certain.
Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'A+' foreign currency and 'AA-' local currency
long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based oil
and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Korea National
Oil Corp. The outlook on the ratings remains stable. We lowered
the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KNOC to 'bb' from
'bb+'.
Rationale
We lowered the SACP for KNOC to 'bb' from 'bb+' because we
expect its financial risk profile to deteriorate and its
exposure to oil and gas E&P business to rise over the next two
years owing to an increase in investments to serve its
government mandate. In our view, the company plans significant
investments in oilfields in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and
shale gas projects--potentially in North America--in 2013-15. We
expect the company to continue to raise its debt significantly
to fund the investments because the government is unlikely to
inject sufficient capital to cover them.
Still, we continue to equalize the ratings on KNOC with the
sovereign ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency
rating AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1).
This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an almost
certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide KNOC
with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it
was to suffer financial distress. In accordance with our
criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our
rating approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for
and has an integral link to the government.
KNOC's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects the
company's increasing exposure to the oil and gas E&P business,
which generally features volatility in commodity prices,
cyclicality, and capital intensity. KNOC's exposure to revenue
from oil and gas E&P business, including some related oil
refining, increased to more than 90% in 2011 from around 65% in
2008, owing to its acquisition of a series of oil and gas E&P
assets in recent years. Partially offsetting these weaknesses
are KNOC's management of Korea's strategic oil reserves and its
energy policy lending, which we believe carry less risk than the
E&P business.
KNOC's "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects our
expectation that the company's reliance on debt for heavy
investments will continue over the next two years. We estimate
that the company will need as much as KRW10-11 trillion over the
next two years, which we believe would likely further worsen its
financial risk profile. Still, the extent to which additional
debt would further deteriorate ratios measuring the company's
credit quality as a result of additional debt depends on its
opportunities to acquire overseas assets, the extent of any
injection of government equity, and volatility in oil prices.
Liquidity
KNOC's liquidity is "adequate" this year, in our view, given
that its sources of liquidity for the year will be higher than
1.2x uses. Also, in our view, strong access to the domestic and
global capital markets allows the company to refinance debt and
fund investment requirements. We believe its position as an
important GRE in Korea underpins this strong access. We base our
liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:
-- The company's liquidity sources include KRW2.5 trillion
in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2012, and,
according to our projections, KRW2.2 trillion in cash flow from
operations, KRW0.4 trillion in injections of government capital,
and KRW0.9 trillion in unused committed credit over the next 12
months; and
-- The company's liquidity needs include KRW4.5 trillion in
committed capital expenditures and modest cash dividends.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the
outlook on the Republic of Korea because we have equalized the
ratings on both owing to our expectation that there is an almost
certain likelihood that the government would provide KNOC with
extraordinary support in the event it was to suffer financial
distress.
Because of the current equalization of the ratings, we would
lower the ratings on KNOC if we lowered those on the Republic of
Korea. Similarly, we would raise the ratings if we raised those
on the sovereign. However, a weakening in KNOC's role as a
policy arm of or in its link to the government could have a
negative impact on our ratings on the company.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Korea National Oil Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating
Foreign Currency A+/Stable/--
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Korea National Oil Corp.
Senior Unsecured A+
Senior Unsecured cnAAA