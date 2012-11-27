(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We expect KNOC's financial risk profile to deteriorate and its exposure to oil and gas E&P business to rise over the next two years because it will increase E&P investments to serve its government mandate.

-- Thus we lowered the SACP for KNOC to 'bb' from 'bb+' while affirming our 'A+' foreign currency and 'AA-' local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on the company.

-- The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the outlook on the Republic of Korea because we have equalized the ratings on the two owing to our expectation that the likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress at KNOC is almost certain.

Rating Action

On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' foreign currency and 'AA-' local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Korea National Oil Corp. The outlook on the ratings remains stable. We lowered the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KNOC to 'bb' from 'bb+'.

Rationale

We lowered the SACP for KNOC to 'bb' from 'bb+' because we expect its financial risk profile to deteriorate and its exposure to oil and gas E&P business to rise over the next two years owing to an increase in investments to serve its government mandate. In our view, the company plans significant investments in oilfields in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and shale gas projects--potentially in North America--in 2013-15. We expect the company to continue to raise its debt significantly to fund the investments because the government is unlikely to inject sufficient capital to cover them.

Still, we continue to equalize the ratings on KNOC with the sovereign ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide KNOC with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it was to suffer financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for and has an integral link to the government.

KNOC's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects the company's increasing exposure to the oil and gas E&P business, which generally features volatility in commodity prices, cyclicality, and capital intensity. KNOC's exposure to revenue from oil and gas E&P business, including some related oil refining, increased to more than 90% in 2011 from around 65% in 2008, owing to its acquisition of a series of oil and gas E&P assets in recent years. Partially offsetting these weaknesses are KNOC's management of Korea's strategic oil reserves and its energy policy lending, which we believe carry less risk than the E&P business.

KNOC's "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects our expectation that the company's reliance on debt for heavy investments will continue over the next two years. We estimate that the company will need as much as KRW10-11 trillion over the next two years, which we believe would likely further worsen its financial risk profile. Still, the extent to which additional debt would further deteriorate ratios measuring the company's credit quality as a result of additional debt depends on its opportunities to acquire overseas assets, the extent of any injection of government equity, and volatility in oil prices.

Liquidity

KNOC's liquidity is "adequate" this year, in our view, given that its sources of liquidity for the year will be higher than 1.2x uses. Also, in our view, strong access to the domestic and global capital markets allows the company to refinance debt and fund investment requirements. We believe its position as an important GRE in Korea underpins this strong access. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:

-- The company's liquidity sources include KRW2.5 trillion in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2012, and, according to our projections, KRW2.2 trillion in cash flow from operations, KRW0.4 trillion in injections of government capital, and KRW0.9 trillion in unused committed credit over the next 12 months; and

-- The company's liquidity needs include KRW4.5 trillion in committed capital expenditures and modest cash dividends.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the outlook on the Republic of Korea because we have equalized the ratings on both owing to our expectation that there is an almost certain likelihood that the government would provide KNOC with extraordinary support in the event it was to suffer financial distress.

Because of the current equalization of the ratings, we would lower the ratings on KNOC if we lowered those on the Republic of Korea. Similarly, we would raise the ratings if we raised those on the sovereign. However, a weakening in KNOC's role as a policy arm of or in its link to the government could have a negative impact on our ratings on the company.

Related Criteria And Research

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, Apr. 15, 2008

2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012

Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Korea National Oil Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating

Foreign Currency A+/Stable/--

Local Currency AA-/Stable/--

Korea National Oil Corp.

Senior Unsecured A+

Senior Unsecured cnAAA