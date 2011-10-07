(The following was released by the ratings agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Rating Services said in a Credit FAQ published today that it expects Korea's transition to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) will help companies in that country better align their accounting and financial reporting with the growing accounting regime used by global capital markets.

Korea adopts IFRS in 2011, joining more than 120 other countries that already apply this single global accounting language. About 90 of these countries have fully conformed to IFRS; the remaining ones have adopted IFRS with some country-specific variations.

Korea's transition to IFRS gathered momentum in 2004 when the World Bank, in its "Report on the Observance of Standards and Codes," dated June 30, 2004, recommended that Korea pursue full convergence with IFRS. In response to the World Bank recommendations, the Korean Accounting Standards Board (KASB) unveiled the "Roadmap Toward IFRS Adoption in Korea" in 2007. Based on this roadmap, starting in the first quarter of 2011, about 1,800 Korean companies listed on the Korea Stock Exchange are due to report under new accounting rules based on IFRS, known as Korean - International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS). Unlisted companies can adopt K-IFRS voluntarily.

The change has generated many concerns and questions from participants in capital markets regarding the nature of these new accounting standards and their effect on financial ratios and credit ratings. Standard & Poor's Credit FAQ provides our opinions on frequently asked questions regarding Korea's transition to K-IFRS.

The report, titled "Credit FAQ: Korea Joins The IFRS Parade," is available to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at www.ratingsdirect.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may request a copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at 81-3-4550-8411. A Korean-language version of this report is available via standardandpoors.co.kr or via Standard & Poor's CreditWire Korea on Bloomberg Professional at SPCK .