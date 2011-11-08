(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks of 11 Korean state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the ratings, following the same action on the Korean sovereign.

The revision in the sovereign's Outlook immediately affected these companies' Outlooks, as the ratings of these Korean SOE's have been either equalized with the sovereign or assessed on a top-down basis.

The affected SOEs are Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), KEPCO's six generation companies (GENCOs), Korea Land and Housing Corporation (KLHC), Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), whose Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'A+' - the same level as the sovereign's IDR - and Korea District Heating Corporation (KDHC), whose IDR has been affirmed at 'A'.

- Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

- Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd. (EWP): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable, Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOSEP): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd. (KOSPO): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. (WP): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- Korea Land and Housing Corporation (KLHC): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised Positive from Stable

- Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

- Korea District Heating Corp. (KDHC): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

For further details, please refer to "Fitch Revises Korea's Outlook to Positive", dated 7 November 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.