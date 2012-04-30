(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 30, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea
Western Power Co. Ltd.'s (KOWEPO; A/Stable/--) US$2 billion
global medium-term note program.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has equalized the
long-term corporate credit rating on KOWEPO with the rating on
Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO; A/Stable/A-1), which wholly
owns KOWEPO. The rating on KOWEPO also reflects its importance
to the national electricity supply as well as a reduction in the
risk that the government of the Republic of Korea (local
currency A+/Stable/A-1; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1) will
privatize it.
We assess KOWEPO's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to be
'bbb'. The SACP reflects our view that KOWEPO has a strong
business risk profile--based on its solid market position and
its significant financial risk profile--that takes into account
its need to make significant capital expenditures to meet
growing demand for electricity.
The stable outlook on KOWEPO reflects the outlook on KEPCO
because we have equalized KOWEPO's rating with the rating of its
parent company. As such, we would lower the rating on KOWEPO if
we lowered the rating on KEPCO. Similarly, we would raise the
rating on KOWEPO if we raised the rating on KEPCO.
On the other hand, if the link between KOWEPO and KEPCO
weakened, the rating on KOWEPO may diverge from the rating on
KEPCO, and we would more likely than not lower it from its
current level.