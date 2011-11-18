(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned KT Corporation's (also known as Korea Telecom Corp)
proposed Swiss franc bond an expected rating of 'A(exp)'. The
final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
The net proceeds from the offering will be used principally
to repay existing debt maturing in early 2012 and for general
corporate purposes. Fitch does not foresee any material impact
on the company's credit profile.
The bond's rating is in line with KT Corporation's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A', which has a
Stable Outlook.
The IDR reflects KT Corporation's position as a diversified
telecommunications operator in South Korea, with leading market
positions in the fixed-line and broadband businesses, and the
second-largest market share in the wireless segment. For further
information see Fitch's rating action commentary on KT, dated 14
July 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com