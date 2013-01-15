(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 15, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said it considers the proposed
issue of subordinated perpetual capital securities by KWG
Property Holding Ltd. (BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--) to have
"intermediate" equity content. This means that we would treat
50% of the principal as equity and 50% of the distributions as
dividends when calculating financial ratios. The equity content
assessment is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation.
These securities are subordinated to all current and future
senior debt of the company. KWG has indicated that it will use
the proceeds for refinancing existing debt and to finance
existing and new projects.
Standard & Poor's does not rate the proposed issue.
According to our criteria on hybrid securities and the proposed
terms and conditions of the issuance, we would rate these
securities at least three notches below the 'BB-' long-term
issuer credit rating of KWG.
A key feature of the securities is deferral of interest
perpetually at the company's option but subject to restrictions
regarding dividend payments and share repurchase. Other features
of the securities include an increase in interest-rate spread by
25 basis points after 10.5 years and by an additional 75 basis
points after 20.5 years, and issuer's right to call (redeem) the
securities in July 2018 and every six months thereafter. The
securities also have a limited number of additional issuer call
rights linked to the occurrence of certain prescribed external
events, such as a change in taxation and accounting, and a
change of control.
We believe the company will follow the replacement intention
term of the proposed securities although the term is not legally
binding. According to the term, if this instrument is called
within 20.5 years after issuance, the company intends to replace
it with an instrument that has equal or greater equity content
than the proposed perpetual securities other than in limited
circumstances.
If the company indicates any intention to deviate from its
replacement intention, we may lower our assessment of the equity
content on the securities to "minimal" from "intermediate." This
may affect the long-term issuer credit rating if the revision
results in an increase in leverage more than we expect for the
current rating. A "minimal" equity content means we would treat
the principal of securities as 100% debt and the distributions
as 100% interest expense.
