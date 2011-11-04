(The following was released by the rating agency)
(Editor's note: In the media release, published on Aug. 23,
2011, theCreditWatch revisions were misstated in the third
paragraph. A correctedversion follows.)
OVERVIEW
-- L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was
arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.
-- We have revised the likely collection amount from the
properties backing one of the transaction's six remaining loans,
which has already defaulted, and two other remaining loans,
which are due to mature in or after September 2011.
-- We have lowered the ratings on the class A to C trust
certificates and the trust loan, and removed the ratings from
CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we have affirmed the
ratings on 17 other classes of trust certificates issued under
the same transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on
the class A to C trust certificates and a trust loan issued in
March 2008 under the L-JAC 7 Trust Beneficial Interest and Trust
Loan (L-JAC 7) transaction, and removed the ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed
on April 27, 2011 (see list below). Meanwhile, we affirmed our
'CCC (sf)' ratings on 17 other classes of trust certificates
issued under the same transaction (also listed below). On July
26, 2010, we lowered the ratings on the class H-1, I-1, J-1, and
K-1 trust certificates to 'D (sf)', and on May 25, 2011, we
withdrew our rating on the class X trust certificates in
accordance with our revised methodology for rating interest-only
(IO) securities, which we published on April 15, 2011.
Of the four loans and four specified bonds (hereafter,
collectively referred to as "loans") that initially backed this
transaction, six loans remain, three of which have defaulted.
Although the servicer is currently engaged in selling the
properties backing the three defaulted loans, the sales of the
properties have not yet been completed, indicating that the
collection activities relating to the loans in question have not
progressed.
Today's downgrades reflect the following factors:
-- One of the three defaulted loans (the loan originally
represented about 19% of the total initial issuance amount of
the trust certificates) is backed by four office and retail
buildings located in central Tokyo and central Osaka. Because
collection activities that the servicer is undertaking for these
four properties have not progressed, we have revised downward
our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from
the properties. We currently assume the combined value of the
properties that we revised this time to be about 52% of our
initial underwriting value, while our revised value in March
2010 was about 64% of our initial underwriting value.
-- Likewise, we have lowered our assumption with regard to
the likely collection amount from the properties backing two of
the transaction's remaining loans, which are due to mature in or
after September 2011 (the two loans originally represented a
combined 30% or so of the total initial issuance amount of the
trust certificates). We currently assume the combined value of
the properties backing the two loans that we revised this time
to be about 62% of our initial underwriting value. It is our
view that leasing and sales activities relating to one of the
two loans, which is backed by an office building in Koto Ward,
Tokyo, are progressing only slowly.This is because: (1) we were
informed that the Great East Japan Earthquake that struck
northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, caused relatively severe
physical damage to the property, although the building's frame
suffered only limited damage; and (2) the area surrounding the
building was affected by soil liquefaction. As for the other
loan, it is backed by two office buildings situated in Japan's
Hokuriku (northwestern) region that weren't damaged by the March
11 earthquake.
L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were
initially secured by four specified bonds and four nonrecourse
loans that were originally extended to eight obligors. The
specified bonds and nonrecourse loans were originally backed by
16 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests.
The transaction was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc., and
Premier Asset Management Co. is the servicer for the
transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment
of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
October 2014 for the class A trust certificates and the trust
loan, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of
principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B to
J-2 certificates.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010
"Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities,"
published April 15, 2010
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published
March 12, 2007
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation,"
published March 12, 2007
RATINGS LOWERED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
L-JAC 7 Trust Beneficial Interest and Trust Loan
JPY38.96 billion Trust certificates due October 2014
Class To From Initial issue
amount Coupon type
A BBB (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY11.75 bil.
Floating rate
Trust Loan BBB (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY8.50 bil.
Floating rate
B B (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY3.15 bil.
Floating rate
C CCC (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY3.14 bil.
Floating rate
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial issue amount Coupon type
D-1 CCC (sf) JPY1.88 bil. Floating
rate
D-2 CCC (sf) JPY1.10 bil. Floating
rate
D-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.60 bil. Floating
rate
E-1 CCC (sf) JPY0.61 bil. Floating
rate
E-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.56 bil. Floating
rate
E-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.27 bil. Floating
rate
F-1 CCC (sf) JPY0.80 bil. Floating
rate
F-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.49 bil. Floating
rate
F-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.26 bil. Floating
rate
G-1 CCC (sf) JPY0.71 bil. Floating
rate
G-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.48 bil. Floating
rate
G-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.26 bil. Floating
rate
H-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.64 bil. Floating
rate
H-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.30 bil. Floating
rate
I-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.62 bil. Floating
rate
I-3 CCC (sf) JPY0.33 bil. Floating
rate
J-2 CCC (sf) JPY0.53 bil. Floating
rate