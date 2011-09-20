Sept 20 (The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.

-- Collection activities relating to one of the transaction's underlying loans, which has defaulted, have been completed. We have confirmed that the remaining principal on classes E-2 to G-2 has been written off following the impairment on the loan.

-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes E-2 to G-2.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its ratings on classes E-2 to G-2 issued under the L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest (L-JAC Five) transaction (see list below).

Collection activities relating to one of the transaction's underlying loans (the loan originally represented about 16% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) have been completed, and as a result, the loan has been impaired. We today downgraded classes E-2 to G-2 because we have confirmed that the remaining principal on classes E-2 to G-2 has been written off.

Of the effectively 13 loans that initially backed the trust certificates, seven loans remain (the seven loans originally represented about 40% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates).

L-JAC Five is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were originally secured by 13 loans, and the loans were originally backed by 81 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests. Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal on the class E-2 to G-2 trust certificates by the transaction's legal final maturity date in August 2015.

RATINGS LOWERED

L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest

JPY63.63 billion Floating-rate trust certificates due August 2015

Class To From Initial issue amount Coupon type

E-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.8 bil. Floating rate

F-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.58 bil. Floating rate

G-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.4 bil. Floating rate

