OVERVIEW
-- L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest is a multiborrower
CMBS transaction that was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.
-- Collection activities relating to one of the
transaction's underlying loans, which has defaulted, have been
completed. We have confirmed that the remaining principal on
classes E-2 to G-2 has been written off following the impairment
on the loan.
-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes E-2
to G-2.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from
'CC (sf)' its ratings on classes E-2 to G-2 issued under the
L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest (L-JAC Five) transaction
(see list below).
Collection activities relating to one of the transaction's
underlying loans (the loan originally represented about 16% of
the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) have been
completed, and as a result, the loan has been impaired. We today
downgraded classes E-2 to G-2 because we have confirmed that the
remaining principal on classes E-2 to G-2 has been written off.
Of the effectively 13 loans that initially backed the trust
certificates, seven loans remain (the seven loans originally
represented about 40% of the initial issuance amount of the
trust certificates).
L-JAC Five is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were
originally secured by 13 loans, and the loans were originally
backed by 81 real estate properties and real estate beneficial
interests. Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for
this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal
on the class E-2 to G-2 trust certificates by the transaction's
legal final maturity date in August 2015.
RATINGS LOWERED
L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest
JPY63.63 billion Floating-rate trust certificates due August
2015
Class To From Initial issue amount Coupon type
E-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.8 bil. Floating
rate
F-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.58 bil. Floating
rate
G-2 D (sf) CC (sf) JPY0.4 bil. Floating
rate
