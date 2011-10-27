(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released an
updated version of the LCM VIII Limited Partnership (LCM VIII)
CLO Tracker. LCM VIII is an arbitrage, cash flow collateralized
loan obligation (CLO) that closed on Nov. 23, 2010. The data on
the CLO Tracker is derived from the Oct. 4, 2011 LCM VIII
Trustee Report.
The CLO Tracker summarizes information on the latest trading
activity, rating watches and outlooks on the portfolio, along
with rating and recovery assumptions since closing. CLO Tracker
also comments on strengths and concerns for specific loan
issuers that Fitch considers to be of weakest credit quality in
the portfolio.
CLO Tracker is available on a quarterly basis for LCM VIII.
The most recent CLO Tracker titled, 'LCM VIII Limited
Partnership - CLO Tracker' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research', as well as under
the following headers:
Sectors > Structured Finance > Structured Credit > Research