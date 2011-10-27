(The following was released by the rating agency)

CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released an updated version of the LCM VIII Limited Partnership (LCM VIII) CLO Tracker. LCM VIII is an arbitrage, cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that closed on Nov. 23, 2010. The data on the CLO Tracker is derived from the Oct. 4, 2011 LCM VIII Trustee Report.

The CLO Tracker summarizes information on the latest trading activity, rating watches and outlooks on the portfolio, along with rating and recovery assumptions since closing. CLO Tracker also comments on strengths and concerns for specific loan issuers that Fitch considers to be of weakest credit quality in the portfolio.

CLO Tracker is available on a quarterly basis for LCM VIII. The most recent CLO Tracker titled, 'LCM VIII Limited Partnership - CLO Tracker' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research', as well as under the following headers:

