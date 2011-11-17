(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A'
rating to Leavenworth, Wash.'s unlimited general obligation (GO)
refunding bonds, series 2011, and limited tax GO bonds, series
2011.
The rating reflects our view of the city's: -- Local economy
situated in Chelan County, coupled with good income indicators;
-- Very strong tax base on a market value per resident basis;
and -- Good financial management policies.
Partially offsetting the preceding credit strengths, in our
view, is the city's: Cash-basis financial reporting, which
provides less transparency than the modified-accrual method used
under generally accepted accounting principles, and Declining
trend in reserve levels, partially due to capital spending as
well as to a downturn in sales tax revenues in recent years.
"The city's financial position has improved in fiscal 2011
after a declining trend in reserve levels beginning in fiscal
2007," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Li Yang.
The city's limited tax GO bonds are secured by the full
faith and credit of the city, including the obligation to levy
sufficient property taxes, within statutory restrictions. The
city's unlimited tax GO bonds are secured by the full faith and
credit of the city, including the obligation to levy ad valorem
property taxes without limitation as to rate or amount.
Leavenworth is located in the western portion of Chelan
County, within close proximity to the Wenatchee River, and
serves a population of roughly 1,970 residents. The local
economy is heavily anchored in the tourism and recreation
industry, especially with the Wenatchee River located nearby.
