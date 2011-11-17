(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' rating to Leavenworth, Wash.'s unlimited general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2011, and limited tax GO bonds, series 2011.

The rating reflects our view of the city's: -- Local economy situated in Chelan County, coupled with good income indicators; -- Very strong tax base on a market value per resident basis; and -- Good financial management policies.

Partially offsetting the preceding credit strengths, in our view, is the city's: Cash-basis financial reporting, which provides less transparency than the modified-accrual method used under generally accepted accounting principles, and Declining trend in reserve levels, partially due to capital spending as well as to a downturn in sales tax revenues in recent years.

"The city's financial position has improved in fiscal 2011 after a declining trend in reserve levels beginning in fiscal 2007," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Li Yang.

The city's limited tax GO bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the city, including the obligation to levy sufficient property taxes, within statutory restrictions. The city's unlimited tax GO bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the city, including the obligation to levy ad valorem property taxes without limitation as to rate or amount.

Leavenworth is located in the western portion of Chelan County, within close proximity to the Wenatchee River, and serves a population of roughly 1,970 residents. The local economy is heavily anchored in the tourism and recreation industry, especially with the Wenatchee River located nearby.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria:

GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006