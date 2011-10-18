Oct 18 (The following was released by the rating
agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-
and short-term corporate credit ratings, and debt issue ratings,
on Australian-based engineering and construction company
Leighton Holdings Ltd. to 'BBB-/A-3', from 'BBB/A-2'. The
ratings were also removed from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they were placed on April 12, 2011. The
outlook is stable.
"The downgrade reflects our assessment that the group's
business risk profile has moderately weakened, following sizable
losses incurred from two Australian construction projects and
the write-down on the company's Habtoor Leighton Group (HLG)
Middle East investment," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Craig
Parker said. "These project losses will also contribute to a
weakened financial profile in the near term. However, we believe
that the company's standalone credit quality remains
satisfactory."
We consider that the credit quality of Leighton's
German-based parent Hochtief AG (not rated), which is an
important factor in our overall rating assessment of Leighton,
has deteriorated due to the losses at the Leighton level. We are
mindful of the changing shareholder base of Hochtief, where
Spanish firm Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (Grupo
ACS) (not rated) holds 46.7% of Hochtief shares, but controls
51% of the voting rights in the company. Our view of the credit
quality of Grupo ACS incorporates the Spanish firm's
satisfactory business risk profile and significant financial
risk profile.
We expect that Leighton's current capital structure should
enable it to withstand potential cost increases arising from
performance risks related to its project portfolio. The stable
rating outlook also reflects our view that the current credit
quality of Hochtief can be accommodated at the 'BBB-' rating.
The ratings on Leighton could be lowered if:
-- We believe that Leighton's strategic direction is being
driven by Grupo ACS or Hochtief, including any growth ambitions
of the parent companies.
-- We see evidence of cash flow up-streaming (via
dividends, asset transfers, etc), including to support the
funding requirements at Grupo ACS or Hochtief.
-- There are changes to the governance arrangements that
Hochtief or Grupo ACS have put in place.
-- Hochtief or Grupo ACS' credit quality weakens.
-- Leighton's financial profile further deteriorates.
-- Leighton continues to encounter difficulties in the Gulf
region that requires significantly greater financial and
management resources.
Given the downward pressure on Leighton's standalone credit
quality and the weaker parentage, we believe that an upward
rating movement is less likely in the near term.