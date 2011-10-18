Oct 18 (The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings, and debt issue ratings, on Australian-based engineering and construction company Leighton Holdings Ltd. to 'BBB-/A-3', from 'BBB/A-2'. The ratings were also removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on April 12, 2011. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade reflects our assessment that the group's business risk profile has moderately weakened, following sizable losses incurred from two Australian construction projects and the write-down on the company's Habtoor Leighton Group (HLG) Middle East investment," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Craig Parker said. "These project losses will also contribute to a weakened financial profile in the near term. However, we believe that the company's standalone credit quality remains satisfactory."

We consider that the credit quality of Leighton's German-based parent Hochtief AG (not rated), which is an important factor in our overall rating assessment of Leighton, has deteriorated due to the losses at the Leighton level. We are mindful of the changing shareholder base of Hochtief, where Spanish firm Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (Grupo ACS) (not rated) holds 46.7% of Hochtief shares, but controls 51% of the voting rights in the company. Our view of the credit quality of Grupo ACS incorporates the Spanish firm's satisfactory business risk profile and significant financial risk profile.

We expect that Leighton's current capital structure should enable it to withstand potential cost increases arising from performance risks related to its project portfolio. The stable rating outlook also reflects our view that the current credit quality of Hochtief can be accommodated at the 'BBB-' rating. The ratings on Leighton could be lowered if:

-- We believe that Leighton's strategic direction is being driven by Grupo ACS or Hochtief, including any growth ambitions of the parent companies.

-- We see evidence of cash flow up-streaming (via dividends, asset transfers, etc), including to support the funding requirements at Grupo ACS or Hochtief.

-- There are changes to the governance arrangements that Hochtief or Grupo ACS have put in place.

-- Hochtief or Grupo ACS' credit quality weakens.

-- Leighton's financial profile further deteriorates.

-- Leighton continues to encounter difficulties in the Gulf region that requires significantly greater financial and management resources.

Given the downward pressure on Leighton's standalone credit quality and the weaker parentage, we believe that an upward rating movement is less likely in the near term.