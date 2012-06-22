BRIEF-City Developments says Q4 net profit S$243.8 mln vs S$410.5 mln
* Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share
June 22 Moody's comments on Lend Lease's announcement regarding Barangaroo pre-commitments: will wait the funding and ownership structure of the developments to determine the impact, if any, on the credit profile and rating.
* Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive of ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm has been disinvesting in the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.