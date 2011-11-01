(THe following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE) Outlook to Negative from
Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
(IDR) ratings have been affirmed at 'BBB'. Its senior unsecured
rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects LGE's recent weak
operating results and Fitch's view that the company's
operational competitiveness is unlikely to recover significantly
in the short term. In Q311, LGE's revenue fell to KRW12.9trn
(Q310: KRW13.4trn) and EBIT loss was 32bn (Q310: EBIT loss of
KRW185bn).
Although an unrealized foreign exchange-related loss of
KRW110bn was one of the key reasons for the weak Q311
performance, Fitch believes that the mobile handset and flat
display panel businesses have failed to improve so far in 2011.
Continuing subdued economies, mainly in Europe and the US, are
likely to lead to weak demand for LGE's products. In addition,
Fitch forecasts that LGE's leverage ratio, measured as gross
debt/operating EBITDAR, will rise above 4.5x at end-2011 from
3.8x at end-2010. The leverage ratio proportionally consolidates
LGE's two major operating subsidiaries, LG Display and LG
Innotek.
However, Fitch expects LGE to slowly improve its
profitability and financial profile from 2012. With the launch
of the Long Term Evolution (LTE) handset, the agency expects LGE
to build its global smartphone market share and improve the
average selling price of its handsets and segmental EBIT margin
in 2012. For its flat display panel business, manufacturing
over-supply is likely to ease in 2012, leading to further price
stabilization as panel makers reduce investment. Notably, Fitch
forecasts that the company's financial leverage could fall back
towards 3x by end-2012.
Fitch may consider further negative rating action if the
company's EBIT margin remains below 1% and leverage is sustained
above 3x with negative free cash flow generation, due to
slower-than-expected recovery in the handset and flat display
panel businesses. Conversely, Fitch may consider a positive
rating action, revising the Outlook to Stable, if LGE's EBIT
margin improves above 2%-3% and leverage trends down towards
2.5x on a sustained basis.
LGE is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic
products based in Korea, ranking within the global top three for
its major products, including mobile handsets, TFT-LCD TV and
panels, and home appliances.