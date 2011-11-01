(THe following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default (IDR) ratings have been affirmed at 'BBB'. Its senior unsecured rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB'.

The Outlook revision to Negative reflects LGE's recent weak operating results and Fitch's view that the company's operational competitiveness is unlikely to recover significantly in the short term. In Q311, LGE's revenue fell to KRW12.9trn (Q310: KRW13.4trn) and EBIT loss was 32bn (Q310: EBIT loss of KRW185bn).

Although an unrealized foreign exchange-related loss of KRW110bn was one of the key reasons for the weak Q311 performance, Fitch believes that the mobile handset and flat display panel businesses have failed to improve so far in 2011. Continuing subdued economies, mainly in Europe and the US, are likely to lead to weak demand for LGE's products. In addition, Fitch forecasts that LGE's leverage ratio, measured as gross debt/operating EBITDAR, will rise above 4.5x at end-2011 from 3.8x at end-2010. The leverage ratio proportionally consolidates LGE's two major operating subsidiaries, LG Display and LG Innotek.

However, Fitch expects LGE to slowly improve its profitability and financial profile from 2012. With the launch of the Long Term Evolution (LTE) handset, the agency expects LGE to build its global smartphone market share and improve the average selling price of its handsets and segmental EBIT margin in 2012. For its flat display panel business, manufacturing over-supply is likely to ease in 2012, leading to further price stabilization as panel makers reduce investment. Notably, Fitch forecasts that the company's financial leverage could fall back towards 3x by end-2012.

Fitch may consider further negative rating action if the company's EBIT margin remains below 1% and leverage is sustained above 3x with negative free cash flow generation, due to slower-than-expected recovery in the handset and flat display panel businesses. Conversely, Fitch may consider a positive rating action, revising the Outlook to Stable, if LGE's EBIT margin improves above 2%-3% and leverage trends down towards 2.5x on a sustained basis.

LGE is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronic products based in Korea, ranking within the global top three for its major products, including mobile handsets, TFT-LCD TV and panels, and home appliances.