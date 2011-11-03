(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 3, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its
long-term counterparty credit rating on New Zealand-based
Liberty Financial Ltd. (LFL) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The short-term
counterparty credit rating is affirmed at 'B' and the outlook is
stable.
The rating upgrade reflects our improved credit view of
Liberty Financial Pty Ltd. (Liberty; not rated), and the
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Liberty in
support of the obligations of LFL.
Standard & Poor's continues to view LFL's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) as significantly below that of the rating
assigned, reflecting the start-up and transformational nature of
LFL's business profile. We expect LFL's SACP to change and
improve over time as it establishes its business base by growing
its loan portfolio, and as it re-enters the retail debenture
market. Other factors moderating our assessment of LFL's SACP
include the company's concentrated funding and business profile
and its modest absolute capital base.
Factors supporting LFL's SACP include our favorable view of
the company's business strategy, and the company's measured
growth plans, which should help LFL effectively manage and limit
its risk profile as it expands its business and establishes its
market position. We also view favorably the experience and
retail debenture-raising experience that LFL gained when it was
wholly owned by Access Capital Ltd. (ACL; not rated).
LFL's SACP benefits from the company's 100% ownership by
Australian-based Liberty, which has a well-established track
record of originating and managing loans. We believe the
strategic importance of LFL to Liberty will increase
progressively over time as its business expands.
We expect LFL's credit risk profile will remain a rating
weakness because its activities will be focused on the provision
of short-term first-mortgage property-secured bridging and
equipment finance to customers in New Zealand. Standard & Poor's
regards these types of activities as higher-risk lending segment
categories.
The short-term rating on LFL is 'B'. In our view, LFL's
balance-sheet liquidity is modest. We expect cash balances at
LFL to be moderate during the company's start-up and development
phase. LFL's liquidity position is enhanced by its NZ$1 million
committed standby facility with its banker, which was secured in
September 2010.
The stable outlook reflects the outlook across the wider
Liberty group. The rating on LFL could come under pressure if
the company was to become a more material contingent liability
to Liberty and, consequently, we moderated our view of Liberty's
credit profile.
On a stand-alone basis, LFL's SACP could come under pressure
if the performance of the underlying assets relating to its
structured notes deteriorates materially such that there is
insufficient excess spread to absorb losses in underlying
assets, or if this results in LFL bearing a material drop in
earnings or principal losses from these investments. The
company's SACP could also be troubled if LFL embarks on an
aggressive asset-growth path that contributed to deterioration
in its key financial metrics. In addition, we would lower the
rating if cover of the guarantee weakened or the guarantee were
withdrawn. Equally, the SACP could come under downward pressure
if LFL's underlying business viability came into question
stemming from an inability to build its business base in the
medium term.
A higher rating would require an upgrade of our view of the
credit profile of the wider Liberty group.
