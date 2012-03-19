(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LS
Finance (2017) Limited's USD150m notes a final 'BBB-' rating.
The notes are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (Lifestyle,
'BBB-'/Stable). The notes share the same terms and conditions
and are fully fungible with the USD350m notes due 2017 issued on
26 January 2012 ('BBB-').
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 March
2012. The ratings reflect Lifestyle's leading position among
Hong Kong department stores, supported by strong brand names -
"Sogo" and "JiuGuang", as well as its strong and stable cash
flow and EBITDA generation, particularly from Sogo Causeway Bay.
Their current concessionaire model also enables Lifestyle to
minimise inventory and bad debt risk and to smooth margin
volatility. Operationally, the model allows Lifestyle to adjust
its product mix in store to meet customers' changing tastes and
preferences.
The ratings also reflect concentration risk and reliance on
Sogo Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, which generated around 70% of
the group's total sales from 2008-2010. Continued expansion into
China will also increase execution risks as well as its exposure
to the fragmented and competitive Chinese retail market. The
ratings are further constrained by Lifestyle's limited scale and
geographical diversification.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
Lifestyle will continue to demonstrate stable operations and
cash flow from its main projects in China. Negative rating
action may result from accelerated expansion in China; from
significant adverse changes to its business model, such as a
move away from the concessionaire model; or from funds from
operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage falling below 3x (FY10:
7.2x) and FFO net leverage rising above 2.5x (FY10: 0.9x) on a
sustained basis. Positive rating action may be considered if FFO
fixed-charge coverage rises above 5x and FFO net leverage
declines below 1.5x on a sustained basis. However, Fitch does
not expect positive rating action over the next 12-18 months
until the group proves itself as a leading player in the
regional market and completes its planned expansion in China.
Senior unsecured debt may be downgraded if senior secured
debt/EBITDA rises above 2x and /or unsecured assets/unsecured
debt falls below 2x.