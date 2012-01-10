(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has published Lifestyle International Holdings Limited's (Lifestyle) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and its foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.

Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)' to the proposed USD senior unsecured bonds to be issued by LS Finance (2017) Limited that are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Lifestyle. Proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to fund capex relating to new departmental store projects in mainland China. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The ratings reflect Lifestyle's leading position among Hong Kong department stores, supported by strong brand names - "Sogo" and "JiuGuang", as well as its strong and stable cash flow and EBITDA generation, particularly from Sogo Causeway Bay. Their current concessionaire model also enables Lifestyle to minimise inventory and bad debt risk and to smooth margin volatility. Operationally the model allows Lifestyle to adjust its product mix in store to meet customers' changing tastes and preferences.

The ratings also reflect concentration risk and reliance on Sogo Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, which generated over 70% of group's total sales from 2008-2010. Continued expansion into China will increase execution risks, for example, of the projects in Shenyang and Zhabei, Shanghai. Fitch expects contribution from the Chinese market will increase to around 25%-30% in the next three to five years, from 20% currently. This will also increase its exposure to what Fitch views as a fragmented and competitive Chinese retail market. The ratings are further constrained by Lifestyle's limited scale and geographical diversification.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Lifestyle will continue to demonstrate stable operations and cash flow from its main projects in China.

Negative rating action may result from accelerated expansion in China; from significant adverse changes to its business model, such as a move away from the concessionaire model; or from funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage falling below 3x (FY10: 7.2x) and FFO net leverage rising above 2.5x (FY10: 0.9x) on a sustained basis.

Positive rating action may be considered if FFO fixed-charge coverage rises above 5x and FFO net leverage declines below 1.5x on a sustained basis. However, Fitch does not expect positive rating action over the next 12-18 months until the group proves itself as a leading player in the regional market and completes its planned expansion in China.

Senior unsecured debt may be notched down if senior secured debt/EBITDA rises above 2x and /or unsecured assets/unsecured debt falls below 2x.

Contact:

Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559

Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong

Secondary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929

Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221