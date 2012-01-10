(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has published Lifestyle International
Holdings Limited's (Lifestyle) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and its foreign
currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)' to
the proposed USD senior unsecured bonds to be issued by LS
Finance (2017) Limited that are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Lifestyle. Proceeds from the proposed issuance
will be used to fund capex relating to new departmental store
projects in mainland China. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
The ratings reflect Lifestyle's leading position among Hong
Kong department stores, supported by strong brand names - "Sogo"
and "JiuGuang", as well as its strong and stable cash flow and
EBITDA generation, particularly from Sogo Causeway Bay. Their
current concessionaire model also enables Lifestyle to minimise
inventory and bad debt risk and to smooth margin volatility.
Operationally the model allows Lifestyle to adjust its product
mix in store to meet customers' changing tastes and preferences.
The ratings also reflect concentration risk and reliance on
Sogo Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, which generated over 70% of
group's total sales from 2008-2010. Continued expansion into
China will increase execution risks, for example, of the
projects in Shenyang and Zhabei, Shanghai. Fitch expects
contribution from the Chinese market will increase to around
25%-30% in the next three to five years, from 20% currently.
This will also increase its exposure to what Fitch views as a
fragmented and competitive Chinese retail market. The ratings
are further constrained by Lifestyle's limited scale and
geographical diversification.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
Lifestyle will continue to demonstrate stable operations and
cash flow from its main projects in China.
Negative rating action may result from accelerated expansion
in China; from significant adverse changes to its business
model, such as a move away from the concessionaire model; or
from funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage falling
below 3x (FY10: 7.2x) and FFO net leverage rising above 2.5x
(FY10: 0.9x) on a sustained basis.
Positive rating action may be considered if FFO fixed-charge
coverage rises above 5x and FFO net leverage declines below 1.5x
on a sustained basis. However, Fitch does not expect positive
rating action over the next 12-18 months until the group proves
itself as a leading player in the regional market and completes
its planned expansion in China.
Senior unsecured debt may be notched down if senior secured
debt/EBITDA rises above 2x and /or unsecured assets/unsecured
debt falls below 2x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89
Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852
2263 9929
Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796
7221