SYDNEY, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Class A notes of Lion Series 2009-1 Trust, as listed below. The
transaction is a securitisation of Australian conforming
residential mortgages originated by HSBC Bank Australia Limited.
AUD673m Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the current
credit enhancement level adequately supports the notes' ratings.
The credit quality of the loans contained in the collateral pool
remains in line with the agency's expectations.
This transaction is currently paying down on a pro-rata
basis with principal distributions being allocated to the Class
A and Class B notes. The determination date falls within the
second and third anniversary of the issue date, hence 50% of the
Class B allocation is used to pay down the Class A notes and the
remaining 50% is allocated to the Class B notes, which are not
rated by Fitch.
The transaction has showed stable performance since
origination. As of June 2012, the Class A notes' subordination
was 13.3%. 30+ day arrears were 0.8% of the outstanding
receivables, below Fitch's Dinkum Index of 1.6%. There have been
no losses to date.